National Rifle Association Celebrated Overturning Weapons Ban In Boulder Six Days Before Gunman Killed 10 People There

PA Images

The National Rifle Association celebrated a ‘victory’ in overturning a weapons ban in Boulder just six days before a shooter opened fire at a grocery store and killed 10 people.

On March 15, the pro-gun rights group said a Colorado judge had given ‘law-abiding gun owners something to celebrate’ by ruling that Boulder’s ban on possession of assault weapons and 10-round magazines was against the law.

Advert 10

The city council had placed a ban on such weapons, but the presiding judge found that this went against existing state laws and that it did not have the authority to implement the ban.

‘A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed,’ the NRA captioned the picture.

Yesterday afternoon, March 22, a suspect opened fire in the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, killing 10 people.

Advert 10

Some of those killed were waiting in line for a coronavirus vaccine jab. Eric Talley, a police officer who was one of the first to respond to reports of an active shooter, was also killed.

One law enforcement official told CNN the weapon used in the shooting was an AR-15-style rifle.

Michael Dougherty, the city’s district attorney, told the BBC, ‘This is a tragedy and a nightmare for Boulder County. These were people going about their day, doing their shopping. I promise the victims and the people of the state of Colorado that we will secure justice.’

Advert 10

One Boulder resident who was shopping in the grocery store at the time said that he couldn’t believe the incident had occurred in his city.

‘Boulder feels like a bubble, and the bubble burst,’ Ryan Borowski told CNN.

‘This feels like the safest spot in America, and I just nearly got killed for getting a soda and a bag of chips. It doesn’t feel like there’s anywhere safe anymore,’ he added.

Advert 10

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold told a press conference that a suspect was in custody. ‘I want to reassure the community that they are safe,’ she said, adding that the investigation would take at least five days to complete.

Herold did not disclose the identities of any of the other victims apart from Talley, who she said had been with the police force since 2010.

‘My heart goes out to the victims of this incident and I’m grateful for the police officers who responded. I am so sorry about the loss of Officer Talley,’ she said.