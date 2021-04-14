New Biden Policy Makes It Possible For Women To Get Abortion Pill In The Mail
The Biden administration will allow patients to be prescribed and sent an abortion medication without the need for an in-person doctor’s appointment.
On Monday, April 12, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) acting commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a letter that patients in need of termination of early pregnancy will be able to access the medication, mifepristone, by mail.
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, which has been advocating for the FDA to make it easier for patients to receive the pill, said the announcement means people will no longer have to risk avoidable coronavirus exposure to themselves.
‘@ACOG has long advocated for the @US_FDA to drop the burdensome in-person dispensing requirement for mifepristone, which provides no benefit to patients. We applaud the agency for prioritizing science over politics,’ the association said in a tweet.
The decision reverses another Trump-era restriction that attempted to curb access to abortion medication.
In her letter, Woodcock cited multiple studies that prove the pill poses little risk to peoplewho choose not to attend an in-person doctor‘s appointment. She said people will be prescribed the medication by a doctor over the phone before it is sent to them by mail.
In its full statement, the ACOG said:
Now, thanks to the FDA’s intent to exercise discretion in enforcing the in-person dispensing requirement, those in need of an abortion will be able to do so safety and effectively by acquiring mifepristone though the mail—just as they would any other medication with a similarly strong safety profile.
We are pleased to see mifepristone regulated on the basis of the scientific evidence during the pandemic, rather than political bias against comprehensive reproductive health care, and we look forward to working with policy makers to ensure this principle governs post-pandemic care.
Other pro-choice groups also welcomed the decision. NOW Columbia, an organisation which advocates for women’s rights, said, ‘Finally we’re doing what is best for women. Let’s make this access permanent.’
Pro-life groups have fiercely criticised the change, writing that it will cause a ‘catastrophic loss of life by mail’.
‘The Biden Administration makes catastrophic loss of life by mail its legacy in choosing to weaken the minimal health and safety in place to protect women from the deadly consequences of Chemical Abortion Pills,’ the group Students for Life said in a statement condemning the change.
‘Sending deadly pills through the mail without any pre-screening or follow up care is convenient and cost effect for Corporate Abortion, but women will pay the price along with countless preborn infants,’ it added.
