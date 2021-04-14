New Biden Policy Makes It Possible For Women To Get Abortion Pill In The Mail

Now, thanks to the FDA’s intent to exercise discretion in enforcing the in-person dispensing requirement, those in need of an abortion will be able to do so safety and effectively by acquiring mifepristone though the mail—just as they would any other medication with a similarly strong safety profile.

We are pleased to see mifepristone regulated on the basis of the scientific evidence during the pandemic, rather than political bias against comprehensive reproductive health care, and we look forward to working with policy makers to ensure this principle governs post-pandemic care.