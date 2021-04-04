New Yorkers Celebrate Weed Being Legalised In Incredible Video

sidetalkNYC

Crowds of New Yorkers have taken to the streets to celebrate after recreational use of marijuana was legalised last week.

One incredible video shows a group of New Yorkers celebrating on the street, cheering one another on as they take hits from a bong.

One guy even filled his up with Hennesy, drinking the entire thing after taking a hit.

Another tells the camera, ‘You know, we couldn’t do this without [Andrew] Cuomo …. SIKE!’, before jumping to the ground and doing 10 push-ups.

On Wednesday, March 31, New York Governor Cuomo signed legislation to make the recreational use of weed legal, becoming the 16th state in the US to do so.

People in the state can not possess up to three ounces of weed, or 24 grams of concentrated forms of the drug, such as oils. They will be able to smoke cannabis anywhere that smoking tobacco is permitted, apart from schools, workplaces or inside a car.

Notably, the legislation will also expunge criminal records of people who have previously been convicted for weed-related offences.

PA Images

In a press release on March 27, New York Senator Liz Kruger said she hopes the legislation will end the ‘racially disparate enforcement of marijuana prohibition that has taken such a toll on communities of colour across [the] state, and to use the economic windfall of legalisation to help heal and repair those same communities’.

Cuomo said the legalisation of the drug was one of his top priorities in his agenda this year. He said the reform will address and balance the social equity, safety and economic impacts of legal adult-use cannabis.

‘This is a historic day in New York — one that rights the wrongs of the past by putting an end to harsh prison sentences, embraces an industry that will grow the Empire State’s economy, and prioritises marginalised communities so those that have suffered the most will be the first to reap the benefits,’ Cuomo said after signing the bill.