News Crew Flees Rapid Colorado Wild Fires In Shocking Footage

CBS/@BaldwinIV360/Twitter

Members of a CBS News crew covering the wildfires had to make a swift exit to avoid the flames.

Wildfires spreading through Colorado have forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes and leave hundreds of houses to be destroyed by the flames.

Two fast-moving wildfires in northern Colorado are being carried by winds of up to 105mph following a historic drought.

Alamy

The fire began in Boulder County, Colorado on the morning of Thursday, December 30, and engulfed around 1,600 acres in a matter of hours, leading Colorado Governor Jared Polis to declare a state of emergency.

Per The Guardian, extreme conditions have left firefighters with few options to effectively battle the blaze, and efforts are currently focused on safely evacuating the thousands of people who risk getting caught in the rapidly-moving flames.

News crews covering the wildfires have also been put at risk, as shocking footage of a CBS News crew making a hasty exit demonstrated.

According to the BBC, the crew had just finished filming a live interview when the wind shifted, prompting the decision to pack up and get out of there as quickly as possible to avoid being overtaken by the wildfire.

At least seven people have been injured in the fires, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle warned that the intensity of the fires could mean more injuries and deaths are possible.

He said, ‘This is the kind of fire we can’t fight head on. We actually had deputy sheriffs and firefighters in areas that had to pull out because they just got overrun. I have never seen anything like it. This was a horrific event.’

CNN reports that the fire may have been started by downed power lines, though a final verdict on what caused the massive blaze is not expected for another few days.

They also report that the wildfire-affected area is due another shift in extreme weather conditions, as five to 10 inches of snow are expected to fall by Saturday.

Fortunately, the snowfall should help contain the spread of the fire.