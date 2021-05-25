Ohio Man Making Bombs To Pay Off Lawnmower Debt Dies In Accidental Blast

19 News

A man who planned on making and selling bombs to pay off lawnmower debts has died in an accidental explosion.

A 55-year-old man in Jefferson Township, Ohio, has died in unusual circumstances. The unnamed Ohio man was reportedly building bombs when an accidental blast led to him sustaining serious injuries, which he eventually died of after authorities responding to the blast transported him to a local hospital.

The act of creating a bomb on your property is unusual itself, but the reasoning is incredibly bizarre.

Plymouth Township Fire Department / Facebook

The authorities have begun investigating what happened, and a neighbour shed some light on the incident. They claimed that the man had been intending to make and sell explosives to pay off his debt. Interestingly, this debt was built up by purchasing a lawnmower.

Due to the scale of the bombmaking and the man’s intention to sell them, this case has been escalated as investigations continue. Officials have noted that the state fire marshal and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting in the investigation due to the ‘severity and nature of the incident’.

When the Plymouth Township Fire Department released images of the incident on Facebook, it elicited some harsh responses. However, some have been concerned about where the bombs were going to be sent.

One commenter wrote:

I hope that they will be able to determine who his customers were. Such people need to be watched, and possibly leashed.

Many will echo this sentiment as the authorities continue to investigate the strange chain of events.

