unilad
Advert

Ohio Man Making Bombs To Pay Off Lawnmower Debt Dies In Accidental Blast

by : Daniel Richardson on : 25 May 2021 11:39
Ohio Man Making Bombs To Pay Off Lawnmower Debt Dies In Accidental Blast19 News

A man who planned on making and selling bombs to pay off lawnmower debts has died in an accidental explosion.

A 55-year-old man in Jefferson Township, Ohio, has died in unusual circumstances. The unnamed Ohio man was reportedly building bombs when an accidental blast led to him sustaining serious injuries, which he eventually died of after authorities responding to the blast transported him to a local hospital.

Advert

The act of creating a bomb on your property is unusual itself, but the reasoning is incredibly bizarre.

home bomb explosion ( Plymouth Township Fire Department / Facebook) Plymouth Township Fire Department / Facebook

The authorities have begun investigating what happened, and a neighbour shed some light on the incident. They claimed that the man had been intending to make and sell explosives to pay off his debt. Interestingly, this debt was built up by purchasing a lawnmower.

Due to the scale of the bombmaking and the man’s intention to sell them, this case has been escalated as investigations continue. Officials have noted that the state fire marshal and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting in the investigation due to the ‘severity and nature of the incident’.

Advert

When the Plymouth Township Fire Department released images of the incident on Facebook, it elicited some harsh responses. However, some have been concerned about where the bombs were going to be sent.

One commenter wrote:

I hope that they will be able to determine who his customers were. Such people need to be watched, and possibly leashed.

Many will echo this sentiment as the authorities continue to investigate the strange chain of events.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Almost 30 People Shot Across New York City Just This Weekend
US News

Almost 30 People Shot Across New York City Just This Weekend

New Delhi’s Elite Police Squad Raids Twitter’s Headquarters In India
Technology

New Delhi’s Elite Police Squad Raids Twitter’s Headquarters In India

Kim Kardashian Sued By Staff At $60 Million Mansion For Allegedly Not Paying Wages
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Sued By Staff At $60 Million Mansion For Allegedly Not Paying Wages

Chris Hemsworth Trolled By Brother Following Thor: Love And Thunder Set Instagram Post
Celebrity

Chris Hemsworth Trolled By Brother Following Thor: Love And Thunder Set Instagram Post

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. Through working with the likes of Game Rant, The Hook and What Culture, Dan pursued his interests in technology. The skills he picked up along the way are now being utilised with UNILAD.

Topics: US News, News, Now, US

Credits

Miami Herald

  1. Miami Herald

    Explosion kills man making bombs to pay off lawn mower purchase, Ohio sheriff says

 