Mike Pence Refuses To Invoke 25th Amendment To Remove Trump

PA

Mike Pence has refused to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Donald Trump from office and replace him, eight days ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration.

In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the vice president said invoking the amendment would not be in the best interest of the US public.

‘With just eight days left in the president’s term, you and the Democratic Caucus are demanding that the Cabinet and I invoke the 25th Amendment. I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with the Constitution,’ Pence wrote.

While he commended Pelosi and House Democrats for their leadership and unity on January 6, when violent rioters stormed the Capitol in a bid to halt the certification of Biden’s presidential win, he said he would not participate in ‘political games at a time so serious’.

Read the full letter here:

White House

He continued, ‘Under our constitution, the 25th amendment is not a means of punishment or usurpation. Invoking the 15th amendment in such a manner would set a terrible precedent.’

Several prominent lawmakers, both Democrats and Republicans have called for Trump’s removal. The president faced a wave of backlash from politicians and law enforcement officials following the riots at the Capitol last week, who said he had riled up his supporters at a rally earlier that day.

In a speech at the really, Trump alleged that the election was ‘stolen’ from him, and urged his supporters to march on the Capitol.

‘If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a county anymore,’ he said hours before the riot.

Congress Finalises Biden’s Presidential Win After Violent Delay At The Capitol PA Images

On Monday, January 11, Democrats began the process of removing Trump from office by introducing an impeachment article to the US House of Representatives.

In the article for his removal, lawmakers cited Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that he won the 2020 election, a recent leaked phone call in which he urged Georgia’s top election official to ‘find’ enough votes to swing the state in his favour, and the speech he gave prior to the riots on January 6.

The House is due to vote on Trump’s impeachment later today. A number of Republicans, including House GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Congressmen Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and John Katko of New York, have already announced that they will vote in favour of impeachment.

The impeachment article reads:

In all this, President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government. He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government.

So far, more than 70 people have been charged for their participation in the riots, which left five people dead.