Plane Carrying 21 People Crashes Outside Houston And Bursts Into Flames

ABC13 Houston

A plane that was carrying 21 people crashed near Houston and burst into flames shortly after take off.

An aircraft that crashed in Waller County, Texas just outside Houston, has fortunately not resulted in loss of life after it crashed in a field shortly after take off.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the crash on Tuesday morning after the plane crashed through a fence and burst into flames.

The plane experienced problems while attempting to take off from Houston Executive Airport just after 10am CT.

Waller County Judge Trey Duhon confirmed that the aircraft ‘did not attain altitude at the end of the runway’ and crossed a road before ending up in a field north of the airport.

Per the The Independent, all passengers and crew aboard the plane survived the crash and safely made it out of the wreckage, though two people were taken to a nearby hospital to receive treatment after suffering from back pain.

According to officials the youngest person on board the plane was 10-years-old.

Officials have asked the public to avoid the area as firefighters tackle the blaze, with a nearby road being closed to prevent interference from traffic.

ABC13 reports that the plane, a McDonnell Douglas MD-87, belongs to J. Alan Kent, the owner of Houston-based housebuilding firm Flair Builders.

Kent and the other passengers on board the plane were intending to fly to Boston to watch a baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox.

Early reports also state that utility company CenterPoint Energy revealed the plane took out an overhead power line while attempting to take off, depriving 1800 homes of power.

It is not yet known whether colliding with the power line contributed to the crash or the subsequent fire, power has since been returned to all but 17 affected homes.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the the National Transportation Safety Board will now investigate the incident to determine the exact reasons behind the crash and find out what caused it.