Police Officer Who Killed Capitol Rioter Ashli Babbitt Will Not Be Charged

Calvert County Sheriff's Office/PA images

The officer who shot and killed a US Capitol insurrectionist in January will not face murder charges, after the Department of Justice (DoJ) deemed the killing lawful.

When an mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed Washington DC’s Capitol on January 6, 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt was shot by a police officer located in the House chamber where members of Congress and lawmakers were being evacuated from.

After attempting to gain entry to the room through a broken window in the door, Babbitt was struck in the shoulder and, as video on social media showed, was thrown back onto the floor as she began to bleed.

PA Images

After a review of the footage, statements from witnesses and other supporting evidence, the DoJ concluded that there was ‘insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution’, according to The Daily Beast. It was deemed that the officer had acted properly in what was a tense situation, where a potentially violent group of individuals posed a threat to those within the building.

A statement read, ‘Acknowledging the tragic loss of life and offering condolences to Ms. Babbitt’s family, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and U.S. Department of Justice have therefore closed the investigation into this matter.’

Many insurrectionists were subsequently arrested for trespassing and the theft of property, including sensitive material.

Babbitt was one of five people who died that day, as well as Capital Police Officer Brian Sicknick. The Trump supporters had gathered in the US capital to object to Joe Biden election win to become the 46th President of the United States.