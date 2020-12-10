Police Officers In California Could Soon Need 4-Year Degree To Even Apply

PA Images

A legislator in California has proposed a new plan, in which police officers will be required to hold a bachelor’s degree or be at least 25-years old, in a bid to build a more responsible force.

On Monday, Democrat Reggie Jones-Sawyer proposed ‘Assembly Bill 89’, writing that there is a negative correlation between officer age and the use of deadly force.

The bill said increasing the minimum age of an officer will result in a police force composed of ‘more mature officers who are able to exhibit grater self-control, and who are less likely to utilise deadly force’.

In a statement, Sawyer said:

This data-driven bill relies on years of study and new understandings of brain development to ensure that only those officers capable of high-level decision-making and judgment in tense situations are entrusted with working in our communities and correctional facilities.

The bill also cites a 2007 study which found that officers with bachelor’s degrees are less likely to use physical force than their high-school educated colleagues.

Studies show that officers with a previous history of using deadly force are more than 51% as likely to engage in deadly force again, compared to officers without a history of shootings, the bill said.

‘For this reason, it is important to minimise potential for an officer to engage in an initial shooting as it likely will reduce the officer’s likelihood of using deadly force throughout their service,’ it added.

Esteban Nunez, director of the nonprofit Anti-Recidivism Coalition, said there is clear evidence that ‘the prefrontal cortex of the brain is not fully developed until age 25’.

Nunez said:

It is with similar logic that youth must be treated as youth by our criminal justice system. This legislation will reduce the risk of unlawful or impulsive use of force by requiring law enforcement officers to have more full brain maturation before entering high-stress, high-stakes situations.

Under current state laws, officers in California have to be 18-years-old and hold a high-school diploma.

Police brutality is a particularly pronounced issue in the US. According to the Washington Post, police have killed 134 people in California alone this year.

In the US, only Illinois, New Jersey and North Dakota require their officers to have completed at least two years of college before they enter the force. In 2019, statistics from MappingPoliceViolence.org showed that all three of these states were in the bottom 11 of those with the lowest number of police killings, as per Vice.

In England and Wales, a four-year degree is now a minimum requirement for policing. Similarly, police officers in Denmark, Norway, Finland and Sweden are required to have some level of university education.

