Police Release Footage Of Suspect Shooting Officer From Point-Blank Range

Chicago Police Department

The Chicago Police Department (CPD) has released footage of a suspect shooting a police officer from point-blank range.

The three-and-a-half minute clip, taken May 16, shows how the suspect ignored officers’ demands to ‘drop the gun’ and stop, firing from point-blank range at one of the officers.

Advert 10

Two officers were injured during the incident, as was the suspect. Fortunately, there were no fatalities.

You can watch the graphic footage below:

As reported by the Chicago Sun Times, one of the officers was shot in the shoulder above his protective vest as well as in his hip, while the other sustained a gunshot injury to the hand. Both of the officers were released from Sinai Chicago hospital later on that same day and they are both expected to make a full recovery.

Advert 10

Speaking during a press conference held at the time of the incident, Police Superintendent David Brown said:

This offender had no regard for their position as police officers. No regard. And began trying to kill them. Let’s be clear. This offender turned and immediately tried to kill these officers, by firing a gun and hitting both of them.

The video of the shooting is part of is a compilation of several clips provided Wednesday, June 9 by Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

Advert 10

The suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Bruce Lua, who has since been charged with attempted murder and the unlawful use of a weapon as well as aggravated battery. His bail has been set at $10 million.

Lua is understood to be a convicted felon who had been awaiting trial relating to a pending misdemeanour assault case when he shot at the two police officers. He is also being held on $100,000 bail for this separate case.