unilad
Advert

Police Release Footage Of Suspect Shooting Officer From Point-Blank Range

by : Julia Banim on : 12 Jun 2021 19:25
Police Release Footage Of Suspect Shooting Officer From Point-Blank RangeChicago Police Department

The Chicago Police Department (CPD) has released footage of a suspect shooting a police officer from point-blank range.

The three-and-a-half minute clip, taken May 16, shows how the suspect ignored officers’ demands to ‘drop the gun’ and stop, firing from point-blank range at one of the officers.

Advert

Two officers were injured during the incident, as was the suspect. Fortunately, there were no fatalities.

You can watch the graphic footage below:

As reported by the Chicago Sun Times, one of the officers was shot in the shoulder above his protective vest as well as in his hip, while the other sustained a gunshot injury to the hand. Both of the officers were released from Sinai Chicago hospital later on that same day and they are both expected to make a full recovery.

Advert

Speaking during a press conference held at the time of the incident, Police Superintendent David Brown said:

This offender had no regard for their position as police officers. No regard. And began trying to kill them. Let’s be clear. This offender turned and immediately tried to kill these officers, by firing a gun and hitting both of them.

The video of the shooting is part of is a compilation of several clips provided Wednesday, June 9 by Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

Advert

The suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Bruce Lua, who has since been charged with attempted murder and the unlawful use of a weapon as well as aggravated battery. His bail has been set at $10 million.

Lua is understood to be a convicted felon who had been awaiting trial relating to a pending misdemeanour assault case when he shot at the two police officers. He is also being held on $100,000 bail for this separate case.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Hasbulla’s Age And Rare Genetic Condition Explained By Doctor
Life

Hasbulla’s Age And Rare Genetic Condition Explained By Doctor

Kim Kardashian Accused Of Photoshopping Body After Underwear Advert Glitch
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Accused Of Photoshopping Body After Underwear Advert Glitch

Taxi Drivers Report ‘Ghostly Passengers’ Following Japanese Tsunami
Viral

Taxi Drivers Report ‘Ghostly Passengers’ Following Japanese Tsunami

El Chapo’s Wife Pleads Guilty To Helping Run Husband’s Drug Cartel
News

El Chapo’s Wife Pleads Guilty To Helping Run Husband’s Drug Cartel

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, Now, Police Officer

Credits

Chicago Sun Times

  1. Chicago Sun Times

    Video shows man shoot Chicago police officer from point-blank range; cops return fire

 