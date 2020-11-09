President-Elect Biden Says Masks Are Our ‘Most Potent Weapon’ Against Coronavirus

PA Images

President-elect of the United States Joe Biden has declared PPE to be America’s biggest ally in the battle against coronavirus.

Speaking during the former vice president’s first COVID-19 briefing, he addressed a number of key issues.

Biden, 77, centered his speech around one specific point: how wearing a mask was the biggest defence people have against the spread of the virus.

PA Images/MSNBC

He began by stating scientists were working towards a ‘safe and effective vaccine’, before reassuring all Americans that they will work hard to keep everyone safe and resume normality when possible.

‘The single most effective thing we can do to stop the spread of Covid is wear a mask. The head of the CDC warned this fall & for the foreseeable future, a mask remains the most potent weapon against the virus,’ he stated.

‘My message today to everyone is this: it doesn’t matter who you voted for, or where you stood before election day, it doesn’t matter your party or point of view,’ he said.

‘We can save tens of thousands of lives if we wear a mask for the next few months.’

He reminded people: ‘Do it for yourself, do it for your neighbour. A mask is not a political statement.’

Watch his speech below:

Biden also reiterated the use of PPE is not a partisan issue, in terms of who he’s looking after, stating: ‘Not Democrat or Republican lives; American lives,’ as the president-elect works to narrow the division of the country.

He continued, to hit home on the logic of mask-wearing, and listed a number of scenarios that he felt everyone could get behind:

Maybe it saves the life of the person who stocks the shelf at your local grocery store, maybe it saves the life of a member of your local place of worship, maybe it saves the life of one of your children’s teachers, maybe it saves your life.

‘A mask is not a political statement’, Biden emphasised.

PA Images

While the debate between personal health and the economy rages, he went on to reassure citizens that ‘the goal is to get back to normal as fast as possible.’

The Biden-Harris administration also announced their core team that will take over the fight the pandemic, come January 20, 2021, when the new president is sworn in.

And, in attempt to mock Trump, people were shocked to see a team of seven experts leading the way, all seemingly qualified and experienced in their respected fields.

Joe Biden PA Images

Joe Biden was called as the winner of the 2020 US election on Saturday, November 7, much to the jubilation of Democrats and anti-Trump protesters.

Along with his own Covid taskforce, Biden has made a move on Trump’s territory of baseball caps with slogans.