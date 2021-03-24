QAnon Followers Are Suddenly Saying The Conspiracy Doesn’t Exist To Save Their Reputation

PA Images

Former QAnon followers seem to be turning their backs on the conspiracy in a bid to save their reputation, reports suggest.

This week, the anonymous founder of the Q Origins Project, which dedicates its time to chronicling the early days of the movement, said the conspiracy’s ‘brand’ has been severely tarnished by the events at the US Capitol on January 6.

Advert 10

He told Vice News that by ‘claiming QAnon was never really a thing’, past supporters are now attempting to restore their reputations.

The QAnon conspiracy has dominated headlines in the months following the riots at the US Capitol, after it emerged that dozens of the insurgents were QAnon followers.

One of the most recognisable rioters, Jacob Chansley, has been dubbed as the QAnon Shaman. Following his arrest, his lawyer announced he has abandoned his support for Donald Trump after the former president refused to pardon him at the end of his term.

Advert 10

QAnon conspiracists believe a disproven theory that Trump is in a secret war with a clan of elite, Satan-worshipping paedophiles.

PA Images

In a series of tweets posted this week, the founder of Q Origins suggested that the denial of the conspiracy could be a tactical move ‘to sort of Q-wash themselves until the press stops paying attention and they can slink back to their usual BS’.

A tweet posted from the account continued:

Advert 10

I don’t know. This is, on the surface, a BIG break with QAnon – but conspiracy theorists aren’t known for their consistency.

One of Trump’s most high-profile supporters, Michael Flynn, who was recorded reciting the QAnon theory pledge back in July 2020, denied having any knowledge of the theory when asked about it by a publication earlier this month.

When asked by Tulsa World whether he supported the theory, the former national security advisor said, ‘What is that?’

Advert 10

His answer was commended by supporters, with one person writing, ‘Good because if you really get you will understand. General Flynn is awesome.’

‘He’s toying with him. There is no Qanon. There’s Q and there’s Anons. But never heard of Qanon,’ another said.

A third commented, ‘Watch how Gen Flynn trolls this guy. He’s telling the guy the truth. “What’s that?” means what we have been saying all along. QAnon does not exist. It’s a made up term by the media.’

This approach is reportedly being widely used, with family members of QAnon supporters telling Vice that it is easier to say QAnon doesn’t exist than to have to engage in arguments about its existence.

Advert 10