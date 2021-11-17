‘QAnon Shaman’ Has Been Sentenced For His Role In The Capitol Riot

Alamy

Jacob Chansley, the viral face of the January 6 Capitol riots, has been sentenced.

Chansley, who has been called ‘the public face of the Capitol riots‘, received one of the longest sentences handed down following the riot, after Chansley plead guilty to obstructing justice.

Advert 10

PA Images

The 34-year-old Trump supporter went viral online for wearing a furry hat and body paint during the riots.

As per the Huffington Post, Chansley was sentenced to 41 months in prison by Judge Royce C. Lamberth, who last week handed down the same sentence to a New Jersey man who assaulted an officer outside of the Capitol.

Prosecutors argued that ‘defendant Chansley’s now-famous criminal acts have made him ‘the public face of the Capitol riot’.

Advert 10

PA Images

While awaiting trial, Chansley, also known as the QAnon Shaman, requested a sentence of time served for the almost 11 months he served following his January arrest.

During his time in custody, prison staff diagnosed Chansley with transient schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety.

In a video posted to Twitter, Chansley spoke about his experience on January 6 saying, ‘We won,’ after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.

Advert 10

When asked about those who doubt him, Chansley went on to say:

Well a lot of people doubted a lot of profits, saints and sages. A lot of people doubted Christ, so all I can say to those people is, doubters, haters, can hate. I don’t give a sh*t.

His sentence is one of the longest given so far, which CNN reporter Whitney Wild commented on during a news segment.

Advert 10

When asked what the Department of Justice (DOJ) hopes to gain by ‘throwing the book so aggressively’ at Chansley, Wild said, ‘Well, in a word, respect.’

The reporter continued:

I mean, they are coming down so hard on Jacob Chansley because they think he was a leader here, and they think that is significant.

Advert 10

Wild noted, however, that Chansley did not ‘plead guilty to a violent crime’.

The reporter also spoke to Chansley’s attorney, who ‘insists that he suffers from very serious mental health issues and that the government knows that’.

She went on to confirm that the defence team were arguing for Chansley to serve ‘just 10 months, in jail, which would be time served’ as he’s been in jail since January.