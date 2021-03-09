QAnon Supporters Think The Harry And Meghan Interview Was Completely CGI

CBC News: The National/YouTube

QAnon conspiracy theorists are arguing over whether Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey was CGI or not.

This week, discussions surrounding the couple and the Royal Family have dominated both social media platforms and the press.

Advert 10

While much of the focus has been on several shocking claims made by the couple, including the Royal Family’s refusal to help Meghan when she felt suicidal and questioning around their son Archie’s skin colour, QAnon conspiracists had other matters to worry about.

Matters such as whether Winfrey even interviewed the couple at all, or whether the entire thing was CGI.

CBS

For context, back in March 2020 QAnon conspiracists – who believe a disproven theory that former president Donald Trump is in a secret war with a clan of elite, Satan-worshipping paedophiles – alleged Winfrey had been arrested for being part of a global child sex trafficking ring.

Advert 10

Clearing up the rumours in a tweet at the time, Winfrey said, ‘Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitising and self-distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.’

Since the interview aired on Sunday, March 7, several conspiracists have put forward their theories on QAnon Telegram channels.

As noted by one political analyst, Arieh Kovler, on Twitter, there were two main arguments put forward. The first suggested that Winfrey was wearing an ankle monitor because she is indeed being investigated for trafficking.

Advert 10

This theory came about because conspiracists alleged a bulge under her boots looked like that of an ankle monitor.

A second theory – even more bizarre than the first – claims the whole interview was CGI and that the powers that be have simply made it look like Winfrey was there, when she has actually been executed.

‘The whole interview was CGI. The whitehats threw in the ankle monitor just to get the discussion going,’ one person said, referring to the people who allegedly put the CGI together.

Advert 10

As noted by Kovler, ironically, other QAnon conspiracy channels cautioned against perpetuating false theories. They said that writing things like ‘that’s CGI’ or that Winfrey has been executed when not providing proof is ‘irresponsible’.

‘There are definitely CGI videos. And they’ve been used on us. But not everything is CGI and you can’t just claim everything is without at least analysing and explaining why you think it is,’ one post reads, seemingly referring to a theory that circulated earlier this year that alleged President Joe Biden is actually John F Kennedy in a CGI mask.

‘We no longer live in a world where you can just make sh*t up. That’s what liberals do. We are better than that,’ the user added.