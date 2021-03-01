Reporter Responds To Claims Andrew Cuomo Pressured Her In ‘Sausage’ Video

news12/Beth Cefalu/Twitter

A New York-based reporter has responded to claims that Governor Andrew Cuomo pressured her into eating a sausage in front of him.

Beth Cefalu’s statement comes after old footage of Andrew Cuomo asking her to ‘eat the whole sausage’ in front of him resurfaced online.

The video, which dates to the 2016 New York State Fair, was shared on Twitter by journalist Matt Binder.

‘Just thinking back to that time NY Governor Andrew Cuomo hounded a local news reporter to ‘eat the whole sausage’,’ Binder wrote.

In the clip, which is roughly two minutes long, Cuomo is seen directing a man to give a hot dog to the reporter, saying, ‘I want you to eat the whole sausage.’

Sharing a Fox News article that suggested the governor had pressured her, Cefalu, a reporter at News 12 Westchester, said she was neither pressured nor harassed.

‘This is two people enjoying the one event – the NYS fair – that gives them a little more freedom to be informal. It’s really sad it’s being turned into anything more,’ she wrote on Twitter earlier today.

‘This is why people hate “the media” misleading headlines and one-sided articles twisting reality. It’s really sad that any media will turn fun at the fair into some sleazy scandal that it wasn’t,’ she added.

Cefalu’s statement comes amid fresh allegations of sexual harassment against the New York governor.

In a post published on Medium on February 24, Lindsey Boylan, a former member of staff for Cuomo, said he had asked her to play strip poker with him.

She also claimed that he would go out of his way to touch her lower back, arms and legs. Boylan describes one incident following a one-on-one briefing with the governor.

‘As I got up to leave and walk toward an open door, he stepped in front of me and kissed me on the lips. I was in shock, but I kept walking,’ she said.

The blogpost comes after she first made the allegations against Cuomo in a series of tweets in December 2020.

‘Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched,’ she wrote.

This week, a second former aide, Charlotte Bennett, also came forward with accusations of sexual harassment against Cuomo.

‘I understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me, and felt horribly uncomfortable and scared and was wondering how I was going to get out of it and assumed it was the end of my job,’ she told The New York Times.

In a statement this weekend, Cuomo denied the allegations and said he had requested an independent review of the claims.

‘I never made advances toward Ms. Bennett nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate. The last thing I would ever have wanted was to make her feel any of the things that are being reported,’ Cuomo said.