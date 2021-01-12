Republican Candidate Forced To Apologise After Shouting ‘Heil Hitler’ At Protest
Leticia Remauro, a Republican candidate for Staten Island borough president, has apologised after shouting ‘Heil Hitler’ during a Facebook Live video.
Remauro took to Facebook Live while attending a protest against coronavirus safety measures outside Mac’s Public House. The rally was intended to show support for small businesses, and encourage the easing of restrictions in a city that has seen more than 25,000 COVID-related deaths.
The borough president candidate was among those rallying in support of the owner of Mac’s Public House for disobeying New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s restrictions, which forbid indoor dining in bars and eateries. The owners of the pub had declared the pub an ‘autonomous zone’.
On Facebook Live, she stated:
We’re with the small business community, with Staten Island to stand up for our right — the right to pay taxes so that we can pay the salaries of these good men and women. They are just doing their job.
But, not for nothing. Sometimes you got to say, `Heil Hitler!’ Not a good idea to send me here. We’re not going to do it, just like those Sheriffs said to Cuomo that they weren’t going to burst down doors and get people out of their houses.
The confusing statement by Leticia Remauro has now been clarified as a mistake, and she claims that it was the wrong analogy to use in the situation.
Remauro took to Facebook to address what she said, stating:
This is a VERY BAD ANALOGY and I am apologizing heartily for my choice of words in this video.
I take full ownership of it. I won’t try to make any excuses. PERIOD.
The candidate has also given an interview with Advance/SILive.com where she explained the situation:
My grandson is the great-grandchild of two Holocaust survivors who lost their families in Germany, so I’m very, very acutely aware of the impact of the Holocaust.
The similarity and the fear that this was going to start all over again was there because we lost our churches, we lost our ability to give our children an education, we’re losing small businesses and all the jobs that go with it. Our rights were just being taken away.
After explaining that she had meant to imply that Governer Cuomo and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio were acting like dictators, Remauro concluded, ‘I apologise for it, but I’ll never apologise for standing up for the small business community of Staten Island.’
Despite her comments, many will hope that if she wants to stand up for a small business in the future, she does so without expressing offensive Nazi terms.
Some are now calling for the candidate to withdraw from the race to be borough president.
