Rihanna And Twitter CEO Donate $4.2 Million To Help LA Domestic Violence Victims PA Images

Rihanna has teamed up with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to donate $4.2 million to domestic abuse victims who may be affected by stay at home orders.

Government officials and health services across the globe are urging people to only leave the house when absolutely necessary, but for many home is not a safe place.

The number of domestic abuse victims and the number of assaults appear to have been on the rise in the UK since isolation measures began, with domestic abuse charity Refuge revealing a 25% increase in calls to their helpline and a 150% increase in website visits.

Similarly, in the US, law enforcement officials told ABC News they fear a rise in domestic violence incidents.

Together, Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation and Dorsey are looking to aid victims and have committed to donating $2.1 million each to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles in order to help manage the domestic violence crisis.

The Clara Lionel Foundation, founded by Rihanna in 2012 in honour of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel, states that an estimated 10 million people experience domestic violence in the US each year.

The LA Housing Authority estimates approximately 90 individuals and their children are being turned away from domestic violence shelters every week due to them being at capacity, with incidents on the rise since stay at home orders were issued in March.

Rihanna and Dorsey’s donation will go towards providing 10 weeks’ worth of support for victims of domestic abuse, including shelter, meals and counselling for individuals and their children.

Though the initiative is currently focusing on victims in LA, the announcement acknowledged ‘victims of domestic violence exist all across the world, so this is just the beginning’, Variety reports.

This isn’t the first donation the Clara Lionel Foundation has made in the wake of the outbreak, as Rihanna and Dorsey’s grant follows two previous emergency response grants, bringing the foundation’s total to over $8 million in support.

Rihanna PA Images

On March 31, the foundation announced a collaboration with Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation to donate $2 million in grants in support of undocumented workers, the children of front line health care workers and first responders, as well as incarcerated, elderly and homeless populations in New York City and LA.

The foundation previously announced $5 million in grants to protect vulnerable communities in the United States, the Caribbean and in Africa.

Earlier this week, Dorsey announced he is giving $1 billion from his equity in his mobile-payment platform, Square, to help ‘fund global… relief.’

Support for domestic abuse victims is paramount at this time, when the opportunity to escape the house is more fleeting than ever. Earlier this week, BBC News presenter Victoria Derbyshire was praised for reading the news with a domestic abuse helpline number written on the back of her hand in an effort to encourage any victims to reach out.

Though staying at home is necessary to help save lives, it is contradictory if home is the place where people are in harm’s way. Hopefully Rihanna and Dorsey’s grant will go a long way to providing support to those who need it most.