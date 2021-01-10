Rioter Who Was Filmed Chasing Cop Through Capitol Building Arrested

PA

A 41-year-old man who was allegedly filmed chasing a police officer through the US Capitol building during riots this week has been arrested.

Doug Jensen is believed to be part of the large crowd of people that stormed the building on Wednesday, December 6. Video footage from the scene appears to show him chasing a police officer up a flight of stairs.

As the crowd makes its way into the building, video footage from the scene appears to show him chasing a police officer up a flight of stairs, despite repeatedly being told to back down.

Leaving the rest of the mob behind, he then continues to chase the officer further into the building.

On the day, Jensen was wearing a black Q-Anon T-shirt and a black hat. His image was released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Thursday, December 7.

He has since been taken in on five federal charges. As per the Des Moines Register, these include knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disrupting the orderly conduct of government business and violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

He is also charged with parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, and obstructing a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder.

So far, more than 80 people have been arrested in connection to the riots earlier this week. Five people died during the chaos, one of which was a US Capitol police officer.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also currently offering up a $50,000 (£37,000) reward for information that could lead to the arrest of a person who planted pipe bombs at Democratic and Republican party headquarters.

So far, investigators in Washington DC say they have received more than 17,000 tips from the public on identities of the rioters, as per the BBC.