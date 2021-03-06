Rudy Giuliani Criticised For Podcast Warning About The ‘Consequences Of Misinformation’

PA

Rudy Giuliani is being ridiculed for a new episode of his podcast that warns about the ‘consequences of misinformation’.

The attorney, who is one of Donald Trump’s closest aides, became a vocal figure of the former president’s relentless campaign to overturn last year’s election results.

In the months that followed after Joe Biden’s victory was announced, Trump launched several baseless lawsuits against several states and organisations, alleging electoral fraud.

During this time, Giuliani went as far as to accuse Dominion Voting Systems, a company that supplied voting machines during the election, of flipping votes in Biden’s favour.

The former New York mayor is currently being sued by the company for carrying out a ‘viral disinformation campaign about Dominion’.

In a new episode of his Common Sense podcast, titled The DIRE CONSEQUENCES Of Misinformation On Social Media, Giuliani criticised the lack of regulation and legal consequences for sharing mistruths on social media.

Given this track record, it is unsurprising that many are not impressed by his campaign against disinformation.

‘The king of misinformation currently being sued for billions over his abuse of misinformation wants you all to be aware of misinformation,’ one person wrote on Twitter.

‘You have been a major propagator and disseminator of misinformation and disinformation for years.. this is just too funny. Dire consequences in the form of lawsuits? Dominion called and they want their meme back…,’ another wrote.

Another person wrote, ‘Cancer is indeed a widespread problem – here’s my analysis,’ said the bloated tumor’.’

The episode comes just days after YouTube suspended the lawyer from its platform for making untrue claims about election fraud, Bloomberg reports.

Following the riots at the US Capitol on January 6 that left five people dead, YouTube implemented a ban against any claims of election fraud regarding the 2020 Presidential election. YouTube said Giuliani has been banned from its platform for two weeks for violating the policy.

