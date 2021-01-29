Trump Cultivated As Russian Asset For 40 Years, Ex-KGB Spy Claims
Donald Trump’s presidential career was plagued with allegations over potential ties to Russia. An ex-KGB spy has now revealed that the former POTUS was cultivated as an asset by the Russian state.
While Trump spent his presidency cultivating suspicion about rising foreign powers, it seems that the former president had a strong connection to Russia. Former KGB agent Yuri Shvets, who was based in Washington in the 1980s, has discussed the relationship between Russia and Trump during the Cold War.
Shvets told The Guardian about Trump’s first visit to Russia, and how the country saw him as an asset.
The former spy explained that Trump came to Russia’s attention following his marriage to his first wife. However, at the time the Russian government was interested in recruiting people who would be sympathetic to its cause, rather than hatching master plans for future presidents.
Shvets explained to The Guardian how this was a regular occurrence:
This is an example where people were recruited when they were just students and then they rose to important positions; something like that was happening with Trump.
Following Trump’s marriage to Czech model Ivana Zelnickova, the couple went to Russia in 1987. Shvets believes that the KGB and the Russian government attempted to stroke the ego of the businessman to make him an ally.
Shvets explained:
For the KGB, it was a charm offensive. They had collected a lot of information on his personality so they knew who he was personally. The feeling was that he was extremely vulnerable intellectually, and psychologically, and he was prone to flattery.
This is what they exploited. They played the game as if they were immensely impressed by his personality and believed this is the guy who should be the president of the United States one day: it is people like him who could change the world. They fed him these so-called active measures soundbites and it happened. So it was a big achievement for the KGB active measures at the time.
Upon returning to America, Trump reportedly echoed the sentiments of Russians when he took out a full-page ad in The New York Times to address America’s foreign policy. In the advert, Trump said that the US should not intervene in countries that could not protect themselves. This was seen as a huge success in Russia, which emphasised that Trump was an asset.
Of course, just because Russia viewed Trump in this light does not mean that the former president was actively working for the country. Nonetheless, Shvets has been working on a book with Craig Unger about the ties between Russia and Trump following the Mueller investigation.
Whether the book, entitled American Kompromat, will shed light on a recent secret relationship or simply add to theories remains to be seen. Either way, many will be interested in the president’s relationship with a country that is historically seen as an enemy of the US.
