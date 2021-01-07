Russian Officials Say America’s ‘Archaic’ Electoral System Doesn’t Meet Democratic Standards
The world looked on in shock last night as Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol, and reactions have continued to flood in from governments and leaders across the globe.
In what can either be described as a twist of irony or a sign of how bad things have become, Russian lawmakers have this morning weighed in on the crisis, saying that the chaos shows that ‘American democracy is limping on both feet’.
In a post on Facebook, Konstantin Kosachyov, chair of the Russian upper house’s foreign affairs committee, said:
The celebration of democracy has ended. It has, unfortunately, hit rock bottom, and I say this without a hint of gloating.
America no longer charts the course and so has lost all right to set it. And, even more so, to impose it on others.
Under Vladimir Putin, Russia has long being accused of attempting to destabilise democracy in the United States and other western countries. In August last year, the US Senate released a report that confirmed that Russia had engaged in ‘aggressive’ interference with the 2016 US Election to help Trump get elected, while Russian officials have been quick to point out signs of American decline and hypocrisy.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told news agencies that last night’s events proved that ‘the electoral system in the United States is archaic, it does not meet modern democratic standards’ adding that the ‘American media have become an instrument of political struggle’.
US foreign policy experts have long warned that the Trump presidency has caused long-term damage to America’s global standing, and last night many spoke out again, fearing that the events in the Capitol represent the nail in the coffin for the United States’ self-portrayed image as a bastion of democracy.
In a column for the Washington Post, UCL Associate Professor for Global Affairs Brian Klaas wrote:
The damage being done to America’s reputation, image, and soft power is incalculable. In the eyes of the world, the United States now has yet another feature in common with shattered, dysfunctional countries…
People at the Capitol who are flying flags and claiming to be patriots just bestowed an incredible gift to America’s adversaries.
It remains to be seen how the United States will emerge from this current crisis, but based on the reaction from allies and enemies alike, it seems clear that it will be repairing the damage to its international reputation for years to come.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read