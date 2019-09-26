Snoop Dogg Trolls Tekashi 69 Over Martha Stewart Comparison

PA

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s testimony against members of the Nine Trey Bloods gang is not going down well in the hip-hop world, with Snoop Dogg continually mocking the rapper.

Tekashi69 – real name Daniel Hernandez – was arrested in November 2018, originally facing a minimum of 47 years and maximum of life in prison after being charged with nine federal counts, including racketeering, firearms offences and drug trafficking.

It’s for this reason he entered a guilty plea deal with prosecutors, agreeing to testify against fellow members. In other words, he became a ‘snitch’.

Snoop – real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr – has been routinely slamming the rapper’s cooperation with the authorities on Instagram.

In one post, he shared a photoshopped image of a classic Disney film – albeit this time, it’s titled Lilo and Snitch.

In order to hit his point home even further, Snoop has invoked the name of Martha Stewart: the US’ leading homemaker who went to jail for five months in 2004 following an insider trading scandal.

It’s not a completely random comparison: amazingly, the Doggfather and host previously teamed up to for Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party in 2016.

Snoop’s post read:

As we watch Tekashi 69 (or whatever his name is) snitch on EVERYBODY, I invite you all to remember Martha Stewart snitched on NOT ONE soul during her trial. Baby girl kept it 10 toes down and ate that prison sentence by herself, like the true baddie she is.

The 47-year-old has previous experience with the law: in 1993, he was charged with a gang-related murder, which he was later acquitted of in 1996.

As it turns out, Snoop isn’t the only one praising Stewart’s street cred – another Twitter user commented: ‘One of the things that is most crazy about this Tekashi situation is even Martha Stewart didn’t snitch. She sat down and did her time. Martha we know you a gangsta.’

In the trial against Anthony ‘Harv’ Ellison and Aljermiah ‘Nuke’ Mack, for kidnapping, racketeering and narcotics trafficking, Tekashi told the court that Cardi B and Jim Jones were members of the notorious Bloods gang.

However, while Cardi has referred ‘Bloods’ in previous interviews about her youth, they aren’t from the Nine Trey Bloods gang – they’re the Brim Bloods.

In a since deleted tweet, Cardi wrote in response to Tekashi69’s testimony: ‘You just said it yourself… Brim not 9 Trey. I have never been 9 Trey or associated with them.’

Reps for the Hustlers star also told Metro the claims were false.

The New York Times reported that Tekashi could enter the witness protection program – the rapper said himself in court: ‘I knew I was going to become a target. I knew they were going to try and hurt me.’

As reported by The New York Times, Jay Kramer, a former FBI official who worked on organized crime cases, said:

Despite how connected we are, and the appetite for social media content in this country, there are places where, if this kid gets a haircut and wears normal clothes, no one would know or care who he is.

However, it is very unlikely the government would foot the bill for his tattoo removal – a defining part of the rapper’s aesthetic.

