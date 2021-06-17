Someone Just Bought The Mansion Where R Kelly Allegedly Kept Women

Coldwell Banker Realty/PA Images

Somebody has reportedly just purchased the Atlanta mansion where R Kelly allegedly held multiple women captive.

This vast residence has gained notoriety as the place where Kelly, real name Robert Kelly, allegedly kept women as part of his ‘sex cult’.

The 2019 documentary Surviving R. Kelly detailed some of the allegations made against the rapper, including that he controlled every aspect of the women’s lives, from their toilet breaks to their meals.

Now, as per legal documents obtained by TMZ, the mansion was sold as of June 3.

Employees at Fulton County, where the property is located, have revealed that the new owner bought the 11,455 sq. ft. house for $1,785,000.

The house itself reportedly boasts seven bedrooms and two kitchens, with ceilings reaching as high as 12-foot. The new owner will also have the chance to enjoy a home cinema and large four-car garage, as well as a swimming pool, home spa and tennis court.

As per the Northern Illinois U.S. Attorney’s office, Kelly is facing multiple charges, including four counts of producing child pornography and five counts of enticing a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.

According to a statement from the US Attorney’s office in Brooklyn, Kelly also faces charges of child sexual exploitation, forced labour and kidnapping. On August 5, local authorities also filed charges against him for prostitution and solicitation.

Kelly has denied the allegations put against him in New York, Illinois and Minnesota, and is currently awaiting a federal trial. The case at Brooklyn federal court has faced delays due to the pandemic, however, US District Judge Ann Donnelly has now informed lawyers that it will go forward on August 9.

Kelly, who has now been held without bail for two years, will also stand trial this September in Chicago’s federal court. Other indictments alleging sexual abuse brought forward in Cook County back in February 2019 have not yet been scheduled for trial.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.