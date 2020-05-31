SpaceX Astronauts Listened To AC/DC During Historic Launch PA Images

SpaceX astronauts rocked out to AC/DC as they prepared for their historic launch to the International Space Station.

There’s a lot of space and astronaut-themed songs out there to choose from, and, to be honest, AC/DC just isn’t the first band that springs to mind when I think of leaving the Earth behind.

Songs such as Elton John’s Rocketman, David Bowie’s Starman or Fly Me To The Moon by Frank Sinatra might be more fitting choices, but maybe they’re just too obvious.

Rather than go for something clearly space-related, astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley opted to listen to the epic Back in Black as they made their way to the Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon crew capsule, which would carry them into space.

They are said to have opted for the song because they themselves were ‘back’, after the launch was initially postponed due to bad weather.

During CNN’s coverage of the launch event, reporter John Berman commented:

We were told the astronauts listened to Back in Black from AC/DC on their way to the rocket. In that vein let’s just say, for those about to launch, we salute you.

Back in Black was just one of the tracks Behnken and Hurley had opted to have on their pre-launch playlist, as a NASA livestream revealed they had also selected The Blues Brothers’ version of The Girl From Ipanema, as well as the national anthem The Star-Spangled Banner, performed by the French horn section of the US Army Field Band.

The SpaceX launch was originally set to take place on Wednesday, May 27, but the rocket ultimately left Earth yesterday, May 30.

The event marked the first time NASA has used a private company to transport one of its crews to orbit, and the first time the US has been able to launch its astronauts to the ISS since the retirement of NASA’s space shuttles in 2011.

Those watching the launch last night approved of the astronauts’ music choices, with one viewer writing:

SpaceX astronauts rolling up to launch site in the back of a Model X blasting AC/DC is such a hard flex.

Another tweeted:

So the astronauts get to pick the playlist for when they’re being driven to the launchpad. the first song Bob & Doug picked was Back in Black.

I’m sorry, but you’ll never be as badass as 2 astronauts, in space suits, in a NASA Tesla, listening to AC/DC on the drive to a rocket.

The rocket lifted from the launchpad at 15:22 ET, and once it reached orbit Hurley thanked NASA and SpaceX for ‘the first human ride for Falcon 9’.

He added:

It was incredible … appreciate all the hard work and thanks for the great ride to space.

The capsule docked with the International Space Station earlier today, May 31.

