Supreme Court Rejects Yet Another Republican 2020 Election Challenge

The US Supreme Court has rejected yet another case from members of the Republican party which tried to challenge the 2020 election results in Pennsylvania.

Republicans had taken issue with voting rights in the state after Pennsylvania allowed the expansion of ballot deadlines for three days due to the ongoing pandemic.

Also in their argument, they said state lawmakers should not get to have the final say on issues concerning federal elections.

As per CNN, the case documents clarified that the case is forward-looking, and does not intend to dispute the outcome of the 2020 election but rather outlaw the change for future elections.

In those three days, Pennsylvania received an additional 10,000 ballots. This would not have altered the outcome of the election in the state, which former President Donald Trump lost by approximately 80,000 votes, Associated Press reports.

‘This case presents an opportunity for the court to resolve these issues in an orderly manner on full briefing and argument, rather than on the “shadow docket” under the time pressures of an ongoing election,’ court papers said.

In December 2020, the Supreme Court rejected a similar case, brought forward by Republican congressman Mike Kelly. He argued that the 2019 state law, which expanded mail-in voting, was illegal.

The court denied his bid, stating that Kelly had waited until after the 2020 election to file suit while the law had been in place since 2019.

It is not the first time the Supreme Court has rejected cases in relation to the 2020 election.

Also in December, the court ruled that Texas’ attorney general, backed by Trump, could not invalidate the ballots of millions of voters in swing states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia and Wisconsin.

In its dismissal, the court said Texas did not have the legal right to bring the suit because it did not have a ‘judicially cognisable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections’.

The order said: ‘The State of Texas’s motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution. Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot.’

Following Trump’s relentless campaign to discredit the 2020 election results, a coalition of federal and state cybersecurity experts confirmed that there was no evidence that voter fraud had taken place during the 2020 election.