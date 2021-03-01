Teacher Accused Of Calling For White History Month Over Oklahoma Teen’s ‘Black King’ T-Shirt

KFOR

A teacher allegedly told a teenager that his t-shirt, which had the words ‘Black King’ on it, was racist.

Latrell Taft, a 13-year-old student from Oklahoma, said his teacher had abruptly stopped teaching a chemistry lesson to ask him what the t-shirt said.

After he showed her the text, she allegedly told the class that had she been wearing a t-shirt that said ‘white queen’ it would have been racist, and it would only be fair if there was also a ‘White History Month’.

‘I said Black people don’t have enough recognition, and we barely learn about Black people in February at my school,’ Latrell told KFOR, a local news outlet.

Black History Month, which was first established in the US in the 1970s, is a recognised part of the US school curriculum. It focuses on the contributions African Americans have made to the country and the racial injustices affecting Black people’s lives today.

Taft told KFOR that the majority of his class had sided with the teacher, leaving him feeling embarrassed.

‘I am proud of my Blackness, and she will never take it away from me. I am a king because I think I’m a king,’ he said.

Following the incident, the Heartland Middle School has placed the teacher on paid administrative leave while it investigates.

‘Edmond Public Schools is aware of an incident in a classroom at Heartland Middle School involving a district employee and a 7th-grade student who wore a t-shirt featuring an outline of Africa and the words ‘Black King’ written on the front. Upon becoming aware of the incident, the school site and the district began a prompt investigation which is ongoing,’ the school said in a statement.

It added, ‘If it is determined that the student was the target of discrimination, bullying, or racism, appropriate and swift action will be taken as required by District policy.’

Last month, a school in Utah was forced to reverse a decision that allowed students to opt-out of Black History Month.

The Maria Montessori Academy’s principal had initially posted to the school’s Facebook page, notifying parents that they could ‘exercise their civil rights to not participate in Black History Month at the school’.

The post was met with immediate backlash from members of the community and civil rights groups, who urged the school to ‘revisit its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion’.

The school later posted an apology and said it had reversed its decision.

