Teacher Arrested After Posting Bomb Threats Under Classroom Doors

Macomb County Jail/Google Street View

A 59-year-old art teacher from Detroit has been arrested after she was caught posting bomb threats under the classroom doors of the school she worked in.

Johnna Rhone hand-wrote at least three bomb threats to Jefferson Middle School, where she had been teaching art for 21 years.

Notes were slipped under the doors of a classroom, the library and the school’s media centre, with one of the notes reading, ‘Start break early. He’s gonna do it. Just don’t be in the hall after lunch. Boom! Get it?’

Macomb County Jail

Per the Daily Mail, Rhone was arrested after being spotted by security cameras. She was later charged with making a false threat of terrorism, and if found guilty she could spend up to 20 years in prison.

The teacher had never previously been subject to serious complaints from students, staff or parents, and her motive is currently unknown.

She had been placed on administrative leave while local authorities worked with police to secure her arrest, and if she is released on bond she will not be allowed to make contact with anyone from Jefferson Middle School.

In a statement, Lakeview Public Schools Superintendent Karl Paulson said, ‘This alleged behaviour is unacceptable and disappointing. Lakeview is committed to providing a quality education for the students and families of our community.’

Almost 100 children have been charged with making similar threats since the mass shooting on November 30 at Oxford High School, another Detroit school, in which four people were killed and a further seven were injured.

Rhone is the first adult in the area to be charged with the crime since the shooting.

Her attorney, Andrew Leone, spoke on his client’s behalf and denied the allegations.