‘Teacher Of The Year’ Arrested On Child Abuse Charge

WMTV

A Florida teacher has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse, just days after she was named her school’s ‘Teacher of the Year’.

Caroline Lee was arrested at Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts in Jacksonville, Florida, after it was reported that she had hit and kicked a pupil, causing their nose to bleed.

Advert 10

According to a police report filed with Jacksonville County Sheriff’s Office, the victim claimed that Lee had called them into her classroom and accused them of threatening her, before proceeding to hit them repeatedly on the head while their nose bled.

@duvalschools/Instagram

Lee then allegedly began kicking the student as they held her arms to prevent her from hitting them, with the police intervening after the student managed to alert a guidance counsellor to Lee’s violent behaviour.

The dispute between Lee and the student had reportedly occurred after the pair clashed on the school’s Instagram page just day earlier, after the account posted a message congratulating Lee for being the school’s nominee for Duval County Public Schools’ ‘Teacher of the Year’.

Advert 10

In the comments, the student alleged that Lee had used the n-word during a class last year, with Lee commenting to clarify she’d said the word in the context of teaching a class on the novel Of Mice and Men.

In comments given to the police in the report, Lee said, as per WPTV, that she’d interpreted the student’s comments as a threat to kill her.

Following the arrest, the school’s principal confirmed to parents that Lee had been suspended pending a full investigation. The Duval County Public Schools superintendent also issued a statement, saying, ‘I have no tolerance for adults who harm children, especially adults in a position of trust.’

Advert 10

Lee has been ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.