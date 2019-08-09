Teen Rapper Who Was Sentenced To 55 Years Faces Another Murder Charge

tayk47shawty/Instagram

Teenage rapper Tay-K, who was sentenced to 55 years in prison last month, is now due to stand trial in Bexar County, Texas in a separate murder case.

Last month, Tay-K – whose real name is Taymor McIntyre – was found guilty alongside six other men of the murder of 21-year-old Ethan Walker, which happened during a 2016 home invasion robbery in Mansfield, Texas.

McIntyre, 19, was handed a 55 year sentence for his part in Walker’s death, as well as a 30-year sentence and two 13-year sentences on three counts of aggravated robbery. McIntyre – who has appealed the verdict – will serve these sentences concurrently.

Now McIntyre will be tried in a separate capital murder trial, a case which involves the 2017 fatal shooting of 23-year-old photographer Mark Saldivar in 2017.

As reported by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Tay-K has been booked out of Tarrant County Jail and transferred to Bexar County where he stands accused of shooting Saldivar outside of a Chick-fil-A in San Antonio.

McIntyre had been on the run from the law at the time of Saldivar’s shooting. One month prior, he had cut off his ankle tag and fled while under house arrest, tweeting, ‘f*ck dis house arrest shit… they gn hav 2 catch me’.

As reported by The Guardian, McIntyre fled north from Texas to New Jersey, where he recorded his platinum track The Race as a fugitive.

Officers recaptured McIntyre in New Jersey in June 2017, and accused him of committing two further serious crimes while on the run: the murder of Mark Saldivar and the robbery and beating of Owney Pepe, 65.

The lyrics and music video for The Race were later shown in court during the trial for the murder of Ethan Walker.

The track included the following lyrics, which appeared to boast of his crimes:

I-I-I woke up too moody, who gon’ die today?/

Shoot a f*ckboy in his mothaf*ckin’ face.

In the music video for The Race, McIntyre can be seen posing besides what appears to be his own ‘Wanted’ poster.

Bexar County District Attorney’s office spokesperson, Nicole Perez, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram prosecutors plan to have McIntyre certified to face the subsequent murder trial as an adult. A date has not yet been set for the certification hearing.

As reported by Complex, Saldivar’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against McIntyre in June 2018, seeking over $1 million in damages.

