Texas Man Arrested Outside Kamala Harris’s Washington Home With Gun And Ammunition

A man carrying a gun and ammunition has been arrested near Kamala Harris’s home in Washington.

Paul Murray, from San Antonio in Texas, had been wanted by regional police in response to an intelligence bulletin from authorities in his home state.

Police found a rifle, a number of gun clips, a large amount of ammunition and a large capacity ammunition feeding device inside the man’s vehicle, NBC News reports.

Secret Service officers made the arrest near Washington’s Naval Observatory neighbourhood, which contains Harris’s home.

They said he was in possession of ‘AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, 113 rounds of unregistered ammunition, and five 30 round magazines’.

Pictures and video footage from the scene show him in handcuffs, surrounded by police officers.

It is unclear at this time why the man was outside the residence.

Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are not currently living at their home in the Naval Observatory neighbourhood as it is being renovated. The couple are currently staying at Blair House, which is near the White House.

Video footage of the arrest was posted to Twitter by Andrew Leyden, a former congress staff member, who was passing by at the time.

‘A bunch of cops passed me at the National Cathedral. What was really odd was it was marked units and unmarked units. I saw that kind of scraggly looking guy cuffed,’ Leydon told CNBC.

As per CNN, the man has been charged on several counts, including carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.