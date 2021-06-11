Texas Plans To Build Its Own Wall After Biden Administration Pauses Construction

PA Images

Texas is now planning to build it own border wall with Mexico after the Biden administration paused construction earlier this year.

Governor Greg Abbott has announced that Texas has allocated $1 billion in its fiscal year budget for border security purposes, part of which will be used to continue constructing the US-Mexico border wall started by former president Donald Trump.

Upon first entering the White House in January, President Joe Biden paused all border wall construction projects, commissioning a 60-day review to determine how military funds were being used.

Abbott told Fox News:

To make a fine point on it, we have to build a border wall. I’ve been down here talking to the people in the Rio Grande Valley and the way they are being overrun is reprehensible, it’s disastrous what the Biden administration has done.

He continued, ‘[Trump] began building the border wall and now suddenly all of that disappeared and as you highlighted, it has led to a dramatic increase in the number of people crossing the border, but it’s not just unaccompanied minors, it’s people causing great damage and harm to the residents right here in Del Rio… up and down the entire border.’

PA Images

Earlier this month, Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 34 counties that run alongside or are otherwise close to the border between Texas and Mexico.

Abbott was reportedly prompted to do this on account of President Biden’s ‘open-border policies’, which he believes ‘have paved the way for dangerous gangs and cartels, human traffickers, and deadly drugs like fentanyl to pour into our communities’.

With this state of emergency declaration now in place, the Texas Department of Public Safety could reportedly now impose serious penalties for crimes such as trespassing, with officers able to increase the number of arrests of suspected illegal immigrants in Texas.

Abbott has stated that he will go on share details of his intentions later on week, remarking that ‘we’re going to do everything possible to secure our border, including building a border wall’.

PA Images

By the end of Trump’s time in office, his administration claimed to have finished off more than 400 miles of border wall. However, as per a report from BBC News, out of the alleged total of 452 miles, just 80 miles of new barriers had been built where there had previously been none.

