That ’70s Show Star Danny Masterson To Stand Trial After Being Accused Of Raping Three Women

Danny Masterson, who starred in That ’70s Show, is due to stand trial after being accused of rape by three women.

As per the criminal complaint, which was filed last June, one woman has alleged that Masterson, 45, raped her in his Hollywood Hills home in 2003.

Another woman has claimed Masterson raped her in 2001 while they were in a relationship together, while the third woman has also claimed she was raped by Masterson in 2003.

As reported by CBS Los Angeles, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo made the following remarks during a preliminary hearing:

I found all three witnesses to be credible and the evidence sufficient to support the charges.

Masterson, who currently remains free on $3.3 million bail, was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division on June 17, 2020. He has pleaded not guilty to charges that he raped the three women.

Masterson’s attorneys have claimed that, seeing as the alleged rapes took place between the years 2001 and 2003, memories from that time would not have been accurate.

As reported by Complex, attorney Sharon Appelbaum has stated that ‘memories fade and memories change’.

Meanwhile, Masterson’s lead attorney Thomas Mesereau – who has previously defended Michael Jackson and Bill Cosby in cases of sexual misconduct – has suggested that these allegations contain religious bias.

Masterson is a Scientologist, while his three accusers are all understood to be former members of the Church of Scientology.

However, District Attorney Reinhold Mueller has said that he doesn’t believe the women’s testimonies were in anyway ‘coordinated’, stating:

These were not rehearsed statements. They were heartfelt, and they each had their versions of what happened. If there is any consistency in these statements, it was because the defendant was consistent in these acts.

Olmedo has ordered Masterson to return to her courtroom on June 7 for arraignment, and has also asked him to surrender his passport by this date, granting a request put forward by the District Attorney’s Office.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.