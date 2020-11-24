Transition To Joe Biden's Presidency Finally Begins Despite Trump Refusing To Concede PA

President Donald Trump has finally accepted defeat, or so it seems.

The country’s General Services Administration (GSA) has announced that President-elect Joe Biden can finally receive the federal resources he needs to transition into the White House.

This is a formal recognition from the government that Biden is the next president, and it means the election is officially over.

Donald Trump PA Images

However despite allowing the GSA to hand over resources needed by Biden’s team to transition, Trump made it clear on Twitter that he would not be giving up without a fight.

He said:

What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history? We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & ‘Dominion’

The news comes weeks after the general election took place on November 3.

Trump had tried to stall for weeks, making a series of baseless claims alleging election fraud.

In the weeks following, Trump and his staff made several efforts to overturn the election results, such as filing lawsuits in Pennsylvania and requesting vote recounts in states such as Wisconsin and Georgia.

Additionally, the Trump’s administration had slowed down plans to distribute the coronavirus vaccine, when available, by refusing to cooperate with Biden’s team.

Joe Biden Democratic National Convention - Day 3 PA Images

Earlier this month, officials working on Operation Warp Speed – a public-private partnership with the aim of accelerating the development, manufacturing, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines – said they have been unable to communicate with and update Biden’s COVID-19 task force.

Yohannes Abraham, Biden-Harris Transition executive director, said:

This final [GSA] decision is a definitive administrative action to formally begin the transition process with federal agencies. In the days ahead, transition officials will begin meeting with federal officials to discuss the pandemic response, have a full accounting of our national security interests, and gain complete understanding of the Trump administration’s efforts to hollow out government agencies.

The GSA, which is headed by Trump appointee Emily Murphy has been scrutinised in recent weeks for its reluctance to formally recognise Biden as the winner of the election, as per Buzzfeed News.