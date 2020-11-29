Trump Attacks FBI For Not Helping Him Overturn Election Result

PA

President Donald Trump has blasted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Department of Justice (DoJ) for not helping him substantiate his election fraud claims.

In his first interview since the election took place, Trump said it was ‘inconceivable’ that his allegations of fraud did not have the FBI’s full attention.

‘You would think that if you were in the FBI or the DoJ, this is the biggest thing you could be looking at. Where are they?’ he said.

Earlier today, Trump told Fox News presenter Maria Bartiromo that he had repeatedly asked both departments to support him, but they have been ‘missing in action’.

Donald Trump PA Images

Tensions between the president and the current chief of FBI, Christopher Wray, have been high for quite some time.

Trump appointed Wray to the position back in 2017, describing him as ‘an impeccably qualified individual’ who had worked on major fraud investigations and antiterrorism operations following the 9/11 attacks.

But, the sitting President has been dismayed by Wray’s refusal to investigate Democrat party members including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.

In September, Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, questioned Wray’s ability to detect voter fraud as the election drew nearer, as per Reuters.

Trump PA Images

Wray had told lawmakers that he had not seen evidence of a ‘coordinated national voter fraud effort’ ahead of the election.

In an interview with CBS, Meadows said:

With all due respect to Director Wray, he has a hard time finding emails in his own FBI, let alone figuring out whether there’s any kind of voter fraud.

Sources close to Trump told The Washington Post last month that the President considers Wray one of his worst personnel picks.

Since the election, Trump and his staff have made several efforts to overturn the results, such as filing lawsuits in Pennsylvania and requesting vote recounts in states such as Wisconsin and Georgia, however zero evidence has been found.

Trump Just Lost Three Election Lawsuits In One Day PA Images

On Friday, a federal appellate court rejected Trump’s appeal in Pennsylvania.

Delivering yet another setback for President Trump’s hopes of overturning the results of the election, the court said his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani had failed to produce any tangible proof to back up Trump’s claims.

US District Judge Matthew Brann described the campaign’s complaint as being ‘like Frankenstein’s Monster, has been haphazardly stitched together’, denying Giuliani the right to amend it a second time. The 3rd Circuit has now declared that this decision was justified.