Trump Could Still Run For President In 2024 From Prison

PA Images

Donald Trump may be facing a prison sentence, but he could still run for president 2024.

In recent weeks, it has been announced that investigations into the finances of former president Donald Trump and his businesses are no longer ‘civil’. As a result, a criminal investigation is underway, and Manhattan’s top prosecutor has convened a grand jury to decide what charges Trump may face.

Advert 10

This panel is expected to convene for three days a week over the next six months. In these meetings, the panel will discuss possible crimes and decide whether the charges would be placed against executives within The Trump Organization, the business itself, or the former president.

PA Images

The news of this panel convening suggests that prosecutors, who have been investigating The Trump Organization for more than two years, could be drawing their investigation to a close. This means that Trump and his businesses could be facing charges in connection to misleading lenders and insurance companies about the value of properties and not paying appropriate taxes.

The Washington Post reported that this investigation has looked into properties like Trump Tower, the family estate known as Seven Springs, as well as its Chicago hotel and condo tower. Investigators have also probed the money given to Stormy Daniels to keep her affair with Trump a secret.

Advert 10

On the back of this, the former president’s rumoured 2024 presidential campaign could take place while he’s in jail. Nonetheless, Trump could still take part in the presidential race as he would meet the requirements for a candidate in a presidential election. As someone who is over the age of 35, a natural-born citizen of the United States and a fourteen-year resident of the country, he would be eligible to campaign, even from the confines of a cell.

PA Images

However, whether the Republican party would still back Trump in this scenario remains to be seen. There may also be issues in terms of whether a prison sentence is an ‘impairment’ that means Trump cannot perform his duties. If this was found to be the case, then Trump would have to give up his claim to the position.

It is worth remembering that it is still yet to be determined whether Trump will be found guilty of any charges. The former president has been impeached twice and has managed to come out relatively unscathed. With that in mind, Trump could be campaigning more conventionally in the coming years.

Advert 10

In terms of a response, the former president has yet to directly reference the investigation, but did put out a statement on Tuesday evening that said:

This is a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history. It began the day I came down the escalator in Trump Tower, and it’s never stopped. They wasted two years and $48 million in taxpayer dollars on Mueller and Russia Russia Russia, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and it continues to this day, with illegally leaked confidential information.

Evidently, Trump intends to protest any charges that may come his way.