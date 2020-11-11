Trump Doesn't Speak At Veterans Day Event In First Public Appearance Since Election Loss PA Images

During President Donald Trump’s first public appearance since losing the US election, he refused to speak a single word as he attended a Veterans Day event.

Uncharacteristically, Trump had absolutely nothing to say, as both he and president-elect Joe Biden attended different events, with Biden arriving at the Korean War Memorial Park in Philadelphia and Trump at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

The mood in both camps will likely be very different: the president-elect’s team appear confident and pro-active to get started with a COVID-19 response and to sort out key issues such as public healthcare, immigration, and police reform. Trump’s administration, who have failed to acknowledge the election defeat, are trying to pursue legal action against the states Biden won, after making baseless claims the voting was rigged.

Check out the video of President Trump’s sombre attendance at today’s event, as he refused to speak:

Usually, the vocal president would be eager to say a few words, either on an open mic or in front of the world’s media. But today he remained tight-lipped, as countries around the world paid their respects to military veterans.

It’s been several days since former vice president to Barack Obama, Joe Biden, emerged as the victor in the 2020 election. Channels such as Fox News and CNN called the win after an incredible blue wave resurgence happened, as mail-in ballots saw the Democratic contender narrow the gap to Trump’s initial election day lead, and proceed to overtake him in a number of key state races.

After a prolonged and hard-fought battle since in-person voting began on November 3, the race was called four days later on November 7, after mail-in votes had overwhelmingly been for the Democratic candidate.

President-elect Biden has already branded Trump’s refusal to accept and concede the election defeat as ‘an embarrassment’, as concerns grow for the country’s national security after the Trump administration has so far refused to partake in a peaceful transition.

As of today, Joe Biden is more than five million votes ahead of Trump, in the highest election turnout in US history, as the remaining ballots continue to be counted.