Trump Finally Concedes Election In New Video Condemning Rioters realDonaldTrump/Twitter

US President Donald Trump has finally accepted defeat in the presidential election in a new video, in which he condemns the actions of violent rioters who stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday, December 6.

In the video, which emerges after Twitter blocked the president for 12 hours following the riots, Trump said his sole focus going forward is ensuring a ‘smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power,’ now that Congress has certified the election results.

Violent protesters stormed the US Capitol on the same day that Congress was due to certify Joe Biden as the next US president.

Trump’s concession appears after growing pressure from lawmakers to remove him from office.

‘I’d like to begin by addressing the heinous attack on the US Capitol. America is and must always be a nation of law and order,’ he said, adding that rioters had ‘defiled’ American democracy.

The outgoing president has largely been criticised for riling up the rioters at a rally earlier that day when he urged them to march on the Capitol building and protest the election results.

‘We have just been through an intense election and emotions are high but now emotions must be cool,’ he added.

In stark contrast to his ‘loving’ message on Wednesday, January 6, Trump condemned those who stormed the Capitol, saying: ‘Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem. America is and must always be a nation of law and order. The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy. To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law, you will pay.’

Congress Finalises Biden’s Presidential Win After Violent Delay At The Capitol PA Images

After the outcome of the 2020 presidential election was announced, Trump initiated a relentless campaign which attempted to overturn the results based on unsubstantiated claims that electoral fraud took place. No evidence of fraud has been found.

‘My campaign vigorously pursued every legal avenue to contest the election results. My only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote,’ he said.

‘In so doing I was fighting to defend American democracy. I continued to strongly believe that we must reform our election laws to verify the identity and eligibility of all voters and to ensure faith and confidence in all future elections,’ he added.

Addressing the nation, Trump said:

To the citizens of our country, serving as your president has been the honour of my lifetime, and to all of my wonderful supporters I know you are disappointed but I also want you to know our wonderful journey is only just beginning.

‘This moment calls for healing and reconciliation,’ the president continued, commenting on the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Donald Trump PA Images

‘2020 has been a challenging time for our people. A menacing pandemic has upended the lives of our citizens. Defeating this pandemic will require all of us working together,’ he said.

‘We must revitalise the sacred bonds of love and loyalty that bind us together as one national family,’ he added.

Congress certified Joe Biden’s presidential win yesterday, January 7. Mike Pence, who presided over the session, confirmed that Biden had received 306 votes, beating Trump’s 232 votes.