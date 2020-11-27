Trump Is About to Hand Over Sacred Apache Land to a Mining Company

PA Images

It shouldn’t come as a surprise, but President Trump is bowing out of office by disrespecting sacred Apache land and its indigenous people.

With Donald Trump on his way out of the White House after losing to Joe Biden, it seems his administration are trying to do as much damage as they can in his final full month in office, after moving forward plans to hand over sacred land to a mining company a whole year early.

After falsely assuming Trump would win re-election, they’ve been forced to hurriedly set the wheels in motion for mining company Resolution Copper, in a venture with Rio Tinto and BHP, to be granted access to Oak Flat in the Tonto National Forest, Arizona, even though it wasn’t meant to happen until December of 2021, according to Vice.

jacksonian7/Instagram

Oak Flat is situated on the cusp of the San Carlos Apache reservation and has been a much contested spot of land for decades, after huge copper deposits were discovered in 1995. Since then, the area has been the centre of a hotly-debated future: both for environmentalists and those seeking to extract its minerals some 7,000 feet below ground level.

Resolution Copper aim to extract 1.4 billion tonnes of ore and 40 billion lbs of copper cliff, leaving irreparable land destruction, thanks to the use of panel caving which will collapse land and cause giant creators to appear.

Critics say it’s one of Trump’s last acts of ill will, and to scupper environmental regulations, leaving them exposed from protection, in order for him to fulfil a promise he made about returning mining jobs to the country.

Randy Serraglio, a member of staff at the Arizona-based Center for Biological Diversity, said: ‘They are afraid of what a [Joe] Biden administration would do and so they want to get this done now.’

Even though the go-ahead has been granted, it’ll still require a Environmental Impact Statement and Tonto National Forest will be given 60 days to finalise the land exchange. However, some have blasted the Trump administration’s bully tactics, citing they will attempt to get it done as quick as they can while silencing public criticism where possible.

Arizonan Democrat Raúl Grijalva, alongside Senator Bernie Sanders, has rallied for a bill to see the land handover repealed, admitting: ‘If the land exchange happens, it will be difficult to roll back.’

Election 2020 Trump PA Images

He goes on to state the injustice against the region’s indigenous inhabitants:

The Trump administration is cutting corners and doing a rushed job just to take care of Rio Tinto. And the fact they are doing it during COVID makes it even more disgusting. Trump and Rio Tinto know the tribes’ reaction would be very strong and public under normal circumstances but the tribes are trying to save their people right now.

The land has long been regarded as a sacred place for local indigenous communities, notably the Apache Leap, an area where warriors jumped to their suicide to escape the genocidal ambitions of US soldiers during the 1870s. As well as this, the area is known to home some of the ‘best preserved artefacts’ from Apache culture and is also where Sunrise coming-of-age ceremonies are held.

Wendsler Nosie Sr., an Apache activist, said: ‘I tell people that it’s no different than when people talk about the Holy Land.’

‘This place is a place where you can be born and die of old age because it has everything… It’s a provider for all,’ he reiterated.

Donald Trump PA Images

Despite a representative for Resolution Copper reassuring locals the culturally significant parts would be protected, local tribes don’t believe them as they’ve made no effort to contact them about the potentially devastating venture.

It’s the latest in a long line of environmental attacks the Trump administration has recently pushed forward; with a ‘reckless’ Arctic drilling initiative greenlit in August and the stripping of protection of the Tongass National Forest in October, it’s safe to expect more controversial moves over the coming weeks.