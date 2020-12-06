PA Images

Reporters at a Trump rally in Georgia yesterday had to enter ‘RiggledElection!’ as the WiFi password to connect to a network called ‘Make America Great Again’.

President Donald Trump held his first rally since the election yesterday to offer support to Republican senators in the state.

A senior legal advisor for the Trump campaign congratulated the team on an ‘excellent WiFi password’ that all ‘fake news media’ would have to use.

Many of those in the crowd voiced their beliefs that the media coverage around the election was false.

One Bloomberg reporter tweeted that she had witness a man in the crowd shouting ‘at the top of his lungs about how the press lie’.

‘’The truth is all we want!’ he shouted. Security came and escorted him out of the rally, as others in crowd yelled ‘leave him alone!’,’ her tweet said.

According to those at the rally, Fox News journalists received the most abuse from the crowds, after the news channel surprised its watchers and declared Joe Biden the winner of the election.

One Sky News producer, Sarah Gough, posted a video with the caption: ‘Fox News journalists are getting the most abuse from the crowd lining up for Trump’s rally in Valdosta, Georgia. Cries of “we trusted you” and “traitors”.’

In January, Senate runoff elections will take place in Georgia, which will decide control of the upper house. Georgia’s current Republican senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, could be replaced by Democratic opponents Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

During his speech at the rally, Trump said:

The voters of Georgia will determine which party runs every committee, writes every piece of legislation, controls every single taxpayer dollar. Very simply, you will decide whether your children will grow up in a socialist country or whether they will grow up in a free country.

PA

Once again, the president also aired baseless claims that he had won the state in the presidential election.

‘You know we won Georgia, just so you understand,’ he said erroneously.

In actual fact, Georgia voted Democrat for the first time in 18 years during last month’s election.

The sitting-president requested a recount of the state’s votes last month. The second count has already confirmed Biden to have to have won in the state by 0.2%, a lead of 12,670 votes.