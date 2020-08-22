Trump Says US Election Results Might Not Be Known ‘For Weeks, Months, Maybe Never’
Donald Trump has said the US election results might ‘never’ be known because of mail-in ballots, but claimed that if the Democrats were to win then ‘no one would be safe’.
The president spouted his comments in front of a crowd in Arlington, Virginia on Friday, August 21, where he claimed that a delay in counting mail-in ballots could mean election results won’t be revealed immediately after voting day on November 3.
Many Americans are being urged to mail in their votes to avoid crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Trump has condemned the procedure and even suggested he was sabotaging the postal service in order to ruin the election.
Speaking ahead of next week’s Republican National Convention, per Sky News, Trump commented:
If you do this you’ll never have an election count on November 3… You’re not going to be able to know the end of this election, in my opinion, for weeks, months, maybe never, maybe years but maybe never, because once you go past the first week you’re never going to know.
The president went on to cite a ‘mad theory’ that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would become president if mail-in votes led to delays, despite the fact that Pelosi herself would leave office on January 3 if no election goes ahead.
Trump continued:
I don’t think you’re going to know anything… anything meaningful or anything real on the evening of November 3… I don’t think you’ll know two weeks later. I don’t think you’ll know four weeks later.
I don’t know what’s going to happen. You know there’s a theory that if you don’t have it by the end of the year, crazy Nancy Pelosi would become president. You know that right.
Think of that. That mad theory too. You’ve heard that theory. Now I don’t know if it’s a theory or a fact but I said, that’s not good.
There might be Americans out there who would use the mail-in ballot to support Trump, but the president’s baseless attack against the procedure may lead people to put themselves at risk of catching or spreading coronavirus in order to vote in person, or they may choose to bypass the vote altogether.
Though Trump believes we’re ‘not going to be able to know the end of this election’, he contradicted himself within the same speech by discussing what would happen if the Democrats won, saying: ‘If our opponents prevail no one will be safe in our country’.
Trump claimed he was the ‘only thing standing between the American dream and total anarchy, madness and chaos’ – though I’m sure many Americans would argue that total anarchy, madness and chaos are the only things he’s been responsible for.
