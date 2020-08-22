Trump Says US Election Results Might Not Be Known ‘For Weeks, Months, Maybe Never’

I don’t think you’re going to know anything… anything meaningful or anything real on the evening of November 3… I don’t think you’ll know two weeks later. I don’t think you’ll know four weeks later.

I don’t know what’s going to happen. You know there’s a theory that if you don’t have it by the end of the year, crazy Nancy Pelosi would become president. You know that right.

Think of that. That mad theory too. You’ve heard that theory. Now I don’t know if it’s a theory or a fact but I said, that’s not good.