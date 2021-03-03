Trump Took $10 Billion From Hospitals During Pandemic To Pay For Operation Warp Speed

PA Images

The Donald Trump administration diverted $10 billion from a fund intended to help hospitals to pay for Operation Warp Speed without telling Congress, former officials have revealed.

The Department of Health and Human Services reportedly used a financial manoeuvre to dodge the normal protocols and gain access to the funds.

Operation Warp Speed was initiated by the US government last year with the task of facilitating and accelerating the development and distribution of a coronavirus vaccine.

Four former Trump administration officials told STAT that the money was used to finance Operation Warp Speed contracts. The publication has since asked the Biden administration whether this means there is now less money available for hospitals and other medical care providers, however it has refused to comment.

In an interview with Axios in February, the director of the US National Institutes of Health praised Operation Warp Speed’s efforts.

Francis Collins said the fact that two vaccines had undergone clinical trials of 30,000 people and subsequent Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval processes just 11 months from the first coronavirus case was ‘breathtaking’.

Chip Kahn, CEO of the Federation of American Hospitals, described the moving of the funds as outrageous.

‘Hospitals in need of the funding would be outraged to know that some of the money was siphoned off, even for important uses, because Congress was clear that this money was for providers and clinicians,’ he told STAT.

However, a former White House budget officer defended the decision, stating that the development of the vaccine took priority in order to save as many lives as possible.

‘We had to draw from the Provider Relief Fund and had the authority to do so. It was the right thing to do in order to move as quickly as possible because lives were on the line. Thankfully we did. We would do it again,’ Russ Vought said.

In an announcement yesterday, February 2, President Joe Biden said the US has stepped up its vaccination efforts.

‘We’re now on track to have enough vaccine supply for every adult in America by the end of May,’ Biden said. The news comes after the Food and Drug Administration approved a coronavirus vaccine by Johnson & Johnson, the third in the country.

Before this approval, he had estimated it would take until the of July to offer all adults a vaccine. When asked when the US could expect life to return to normal, Biden said he was unable to give a definite answer.

‘I’ve been cautioned not to give an answer to that because we don’t know for sure,’ Biden said, adding that he hopes it would be by this time next year.