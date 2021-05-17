unilad
Trump Voter Allegedly Murdered His Wife Then Cast Her Ballot For Trump Too

by : Daniel Richardson on : 17 May 2021 18:49
Trump Voter Allegedly Murdered His Wife Then Cast Her Ballot For Trump Too

A Trump supporter has allegedly killed his wife and then fraudulently cast her vote.

Trump accused his opposition of cheating the voting system when he lost the presidential election. However, a shocking story of how one of his supporters allegedly voted for the candidate twice has now surfaced.

Last year, 50-year-old, Suzanne Morphew was reported missing but in a strange turn of events, her ballot paper was found five months later. Suzanne’s husband, Barry Morphew, who is accused of murdering her, has now admitted to fraudulently making the vote.

Barry Morphew (PA Images)PA Images

Barry Morphew reportedly told the FBI that he made the fraudulent vote because he ‘figured all those other guys are cheating’ and he believed ‘she [Suzanne] was going to vote for Trump anyway.’ The suspect in the murder of Suzanne added that he ‘just wanted Trump to win.’ Naturally, prioritising a vote for Trump over an investigation for his missing wife has left many cynical about the husband’s feelings towards Suzanne.

The suspect now faces charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, attempting to influence a public servant as well as charges related to voter fraud. They are currently awaiting proceedings at Chaffee County Detention Facility. These charges come in the wake of an investigation that has failed to find Suzanne’s body after she went missing after a bike ride near her home in Maysville.

Initially, her husband appealed for information on television. This seemingly distanced Morphew from the investigation as he stated that ‘We love you. We miss you. The girls need you. No questions asked. However much they want, I will do whatever it takes to get you back’ in the video. Nonetheless, after a year of investigation, the husband appears to be a strong suspect and the fraudulent vote has added to the suspicion.

Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze has discussed the investigation as it has developed. Back in July, they stated: 

This case remains very active, as more than a dozen investigators are aggressively working this case on a daily basis. And until we determine what happened to Suzanne, we can’t discount any scenario or formally eliminate anyone from suspicion.

At the moment Spezze has said that ‘Our belief is that Suzanne is not alive at this time.’ The Sheriff had also previously mentioned that the department would not press charges unless they were confident they could prosecute. As a result, many believe that there is plenty of evidence against Barry Morphew, given the charges he faces.

