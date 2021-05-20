Trump’s Former Lawyer Says There Will Be ‘Some Orange Jumpsuits’ Soon

PA Images/MSNBC

The former personal attorney of Donald Trump has said that the Trump family will be in ‘orange jumpsuits’ soon.

Michael Cohen worked as Trump’s personal attorney before he was sent to prison for three years after admitting to tax evasion, campaign finance violations, and lying to Congress. Interestingly, these financial violations were in the form of secret payments to porn star Stormy Daniels, who had an affair with Trump.

Safe to say, the lawyer now has plenty of thoughts about the former president. Speaking on MSNBC, Cohen discussed Trump and what he believes will happen to the family now that The Trump Organization is facing an investigation of financial misconduct from New York’s attorney general.

PA Images

Initially, Cohen took issue with Trump’s negative comments about him, and noted the political failings of the former POTUS. The lawyer later said that he wore Trump’s disparaging words as a ‘badge of honour’. Cohen then went on to detail the severity of the financial falsities of The Trump Organization, which led to a stark warning.

Cohen believes that the Trump family and The Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg will be held accountable for breaking the law, and as a result, they should all get independent lawyers. The lawyer added that because of a pattern of deflecting behaviour in which the former president has not taken responsibility, he will blame his children for the situation.

Cohen stated:

I think Donald Trump is going to flip on all of them, including his children. I really believe that Donald Trump cares for only himself, and he realises that his goose is cooked.

The lawyer then mimicked Trump, ‘It wasn’t me. It was Allen. It was my accountant. It was the appraiser. It’s never Donald,’ before adding:

See, this is the problem. It’s never, ever Donald Trump. It’s always somebody else. He’s going to turn on his accountant and point the finger, he’s going to say, ‘Don Jr. handled that, Ivanka handled that. Melania. Don’t take me. Take Melania.’ He’s going to tell them to take everyone except for himself. That’s just the kind of guy he is.

The lawyer concluded, ‘I believe, is going to end up getting Donald, Don Jr., Ivanka, Jared, Eric, Weisselberg, his kids, some orange jumpsuits.’

While this is a shocking claim about what may happen, it is worth remembering that Trump and his family have managed to avoid numerous legal punishments. With that in mind, the children of Trump may not have to get fitted for eye-catching jumpsuits just yet.