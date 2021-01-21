Trump's Private Plane Is Still In Storage Because He Didn't Think He'd Need It Until 2025 PA Images

Yesterday, Donald Trump took his last flight on Air Force One, but the former president’s private plane is still in storage because he didn’t think he would have to use it until 2025.

Trump’s $100 million Boeing 757-200 was used frequently his 2016 election campaign, but it has been in a hanger since 2019. The plane looks set to spend more time in a hanger, as Trump reportedly had not intended to use it until the end of a planned second term in 2025.

The plane itself needs significant repairs, including a new engine, and will not be suitable for a flight in the near future.

Trump was clearly confident about his victory in the election, and it partly explains his disbelief that led to his many claims that the election had been rigged when he lost. The former president went as far to incite a riot that led to five deaths, in protest of the result. The team working on the plane were seemingly made aware that Trump anticipated a second term, despite mounting evidence to suggest otherwise.

Jon Ostrower, editor-in-chief of The Air Current, tweeted about the situation with Trump’s plane back in December:

I’m told that there has been a hunt for a single Rolls-Royce RB211 engine needed for one cycle, which is to say one takeoff and one landing for the 757. The tipster tells me that it wasn’t kept service ready because, well, the president ‘didn’t think he’d need it again for another four years’.

The plane, which was constructed in 1991, differs greatly from the presidential Air Force One aircraft. Unsurprisingly, it does not have the security features or an onboard operating room of the presidential jet.

With that said, the private plane of Trump does have some impressive features such as 24-carat gold seatbelts and bathroom details, as well as a full cinema entertainment system. As a result of the lavish additions, the plane can only hold 43 passengers and fly within a range of 4,100 nautical miles.

The former president probably won’t be too concerned, however, as the Trumps have other methods of transport. These include an incredibly fast nine-seater Cessna Citation X as well as three Sikorsky S-76 helicopters. Nonetheless, neglecting to repair the plane does seem to be a bit of an oversight.