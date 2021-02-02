Trump's Residency At Mar-a-Lago Under Legal Review By Town PA Images/Fox News

Donald Trump had difficulty letting go of his home in the White House, and he also appears to be having trouble with his residency at Mar-a-Lago.

The former POTUS is having his residency at Mar-a-Lago reviewed following reports that he is using the location more frequently than agreed.

The location in Palm Beach, Florida has been described as the ‘Winter White House’ by Trump, but it appears that he is breaking the rules that he helped establish almost 30 years ago.

In 1993, Trump signed an agreement that prevented any guests from staying for more than ‘three non-consecutive seven-day periods’ in a year. The former president has surpassed the terms of this agreement numerous times, as per CNN, and has sparked complaints from other guests. As a result, there is set to be a legal review.

Town Manager Kirk Blouin explained the situation with Trump’s residency to Fox News:

Our town attorney, John Randolph, is reviewing the Declaration of Use Agreement and our Code of Ordinances to determine if former President Trump can live at Mar-a-Lago.

Residents clearly believe that Trump should respect the agreement he made when setting up the club, but representatives of the former president have stated that he has done nothing wrong.

The Trump Organisation claimed there was no issue with the way the former president was using the club in December, telling CNN:

There is no document or agreement in place that prohibits President Trump from using Mar-a-Lago as his residence.

In the letter addressing the issue, residents have stated they hope to avoid a potential ’embarrassing situation’ that could see Trump evicted and looking for a new property. This situation would undoubtedly damage Trump’s plans to help the Republican Party regain the House in 2022 by working with Christian Ziegler, the vice-chairman of the Republican Party of Florida.

Depending on the result of his second impeachment, he may be prevented from running for office again in the future, and losing his new base of operations may damage his political career further. Equally, there may be an agreement that the former president and the local residents can reach.