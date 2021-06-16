Tucker Carlson Says Capitol Riot Was Organized By The FBI ‘According To Government Documents’

Fox News/PA Images

Tucker Carlson has gone on a rant and claimed the Capitol Riot was organised by the FBI and not Donald Trump.

The attack on the Capitol earlier this year shocked the world, as a former president encouraged an act of terror. Naturally, right-wing news outlets claimed that Trump supporters were in fact ANTI-FA who were trying to enable fascism despite being an anti-fascist organisation.

Advert 10

Tucker Carlson has now found a new group to blame for the right-wing attackers and believes that the FBI began the riot that saw multiple casualties.

PA Images

On Tuesday night, Fox News host Tucker Carlson said that the Capitol Riot was orchestrated by the FBI to ‘suppress political dissent.’ The statement was bizarre enough but the supporting explanation didn’t offer too much clarity.

Carlson asked:

Advert 10

Who did shoot Ashli Babbitt and why don’t we know? Are anonymous federal agents now allowed to kill unarmed women who protest the regime? That’s okay now? No, it’s not okay.

He then went on to attack the government saying that they were ‘hiding the identity of many law enforcement officers present at the Capitol on January 6.’

Carlson complained that some involved were not facing consequences:

Strangely, some of the key people who participated on January 6 have not been charged. Look at the documents, the government calls those people unindicted coconspirators. What does that mean? Well, it means that potentially every single case they were FBI operatives. Really? In the Capitol on January 6?

Advert 10

Despite calling for action against the FBI, the presenter said that those who had been arrested in connection with the attack on democracy had been harshly treated, and offered a thought for those in ‘solitary confinement.’

PA Images

The presenter began to call the FBI out directly as he said that the government has charged those involved. After some dramatic rhetorical questions, he said this was because ‘They were all certainly working for the FBI. So FBI operatives were organizing the attack on the Capitol, on Jan. 6, according to government documents!’

It is worth noting that there are no documents that support the claims of Carlson.

Advert 10

The presenter concluded the strange rant by saying:

If you empower the government to violate civil liberties in pursuit of a foreign terror organization, it’s just a matter of time before ambitious politicians use those same mechanisms to suppress political dissent. And that is what we are seeing now.

It seems that Carlson is demonstrating why Fox News is considered an entertainment show and not a news source.