Two Dead After Porsche Was Driven So Fast It Smashed Into Upstairs Room

CBS News

Two people have died after their car crashed and flew through the air into the second floor of a building.

The terrifying incident took place in Toms River, New Jersey, at around 6.30am on Sunday, November 10.

Braden DeMartin, 22, was speeding in his 2010 Porsche Boxster convertible when he lost control, killing both himself and his passenger, 23-year-old Daniel Foley, in the resulting horror crash.

The car is believed to have hit the median strip and then an embankment, sending the vehicle airborne. Nobody was inside the building at the time of the crash.

Toms River resident Walter Lucas told CBS News:

The skid marks are really close together. Then over here they’re wider, so must’ve been on its side. It hit the curb, started tumbling, then hit the gully and launched him up into the inside.

According to local building inspectors, the building the Porsche flew into will likely have to be pulled down due to structural damage.

Sergeant Vincent Padalino said the building, which sits across from Hooper Avenue Elementary School, is home to four businesses including a counselling service and a real estate company, reported Metro.

Following the incident, Foley’s ex wrote on Facebook:

I loved you with every atom and molecule that make up my body. I will always love you. Our relationship was one of the greatest love stories I will remember. Thank you for being in my life and thank you for showing me how much I could love someone. Although we went our separate ways a little bit ago I will always be grateful for you, for the laughs and lessons we had, for every touch we shared and I will always love you. I’m sick to my stomach writing this and I wish this was all just a bad dream. I’m speechless and I wish I had more to say, I do but I can’t seem to put the right ones together. Praying for your family. I wish I could have seen you one last time. I wish this wasn’t real. Rest softly and peacefully sweet boy.

Other friends of the young men took to Facebook to pay their respects. One pal wrote: ‘RIP Braden DeMartin and Dan Foley. Will never forget the days we spent on the golf course together. Always made everything more fun.’

Another friend posted: ‘I can’t believe it another 2 of my childhood friends gone bro I remember when we used to scooter and bike at the incline club and had no problems or worries I never saw this coming bro.’

