Two Killed In Florida Supermarket Shooting

PA Images/WPTV

Two people have died following a shooting at a supermarket in Florida.

It’s understood that two people were shot and killed inside a Publix grocery store in Royal Palm Beach, as per the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office. The shooter is also said to be deceased.

In a tweeted statement on Thursday, June 10, the sheriff’s office stated that deputies had arrived at the scene to discover that three people – a man, a woman and a child – had died from gunshot injuries.

Deputies reportedly responded to the shooting shortly after 11.30am at the corner of Royal Palm Beach Boulevard at Okeechobee Boulevard at The Crossroads shopping centre.

Officers have not specified which of the deceased individuals is believed to be responsible for the shooting, and have emphasised that ‘this was NOT an active shooter situation’.

The names and ages of the deceased have not been released at the time of writing, but according to WPTV, Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay has stated that the deceased child is a toddler.

As reported by CBS 12, witnesses have said that the parking lot of the store has since been blocked off with crime scene tape as well as with multiple patrol cars from the sheriff’s office.

Crestwood Middle School is said to be on a temporary lockdown following the shooting incident, as per the school district.

Detectives are now said to be in the beginning stages of determining the events that led up to the shooting.

Featured Image credit: PA Images/WPTV