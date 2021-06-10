unilad
Advert

Two Killed In Florida Supermarket Shooting

by : Julia Banim on : 10 Jun 2021 18:05
Two Killed In Florida Supermarket ShootingPA Images/WPTV

Two people have died following a shooting at a supermarket in Florida.

It’s understood that two people were shot and killed inside a Publix grocery store in Royal Palm Beach, as per the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office. The shooter is also said to be deceased.

Advert

In a tweeted statement on Thursday, June 10, the sheriff’s office stated that deputies had arrived at the scene to discover that three people – a man, a woman and a child – had died from gunshot injuries.

You can find out more in the following clip:

Loading…

Deputies reportedly responded to the shooting shortly after 11.30am at the corner of Royal Palm Beach Boulevard at Okeechobee Boulevard at The Crossroads shopping centre.

Advert

Officers have not specified which of the deceased individuals is believed to be responsible for the shooting, and have emphasised that ‘this was NOT an active shooter situation’.

The names and ages of the deceased have not been released at the time of writing, but according to WPTV, Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay has stated that the deceased child is a toddler.

As reported by CBS 12, witnesses have said that the parking lot of the store has since been blocked off with crime scene tape as well as with multiple patrol cars from the sheriff’s office.

Advert

Crestwood Middle School is said to be on a temporary lockdown following the shooting incident, as per the school district.

Detectives are now said to be in the beginning stages of determining the events that led up to the shooting.

Featured Image credit: PA Images/WPTV

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

IRS Investigating After Leak Shows Jeff Bezos And Elon Musk Paid Zero Income Tax
News

IRS Investigating After Leak Shows Jeff Bezos And Elon Musk Paid Zero Income Tax

Police Officer Sued For Flipping Pregnant Woman’s Car When She Didn’t Stop Fast Enough
News

Police Officer Sued For Flipping Pregnant Woman’s Car When She Didn’t Stop Fast Enough

Hasbulla’s Age And Rare Genetic Condition Explained By Doctor
Life

Hasbulla’s Age And Rare Genetic Condition Explained By Doctor

Wisconsin Dad Breaks World Record After Completing 1.5 Million Push Ups For Charity
News

Wisconsin Dad Breaks World Record After Completing 1.5 Million Push Ups For Charity

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, Florida, Now

Credits

CBS 12 and 1 other

  1. CBS 12

    Child among 3 dead in shooting inside Publix in Royal Palm Beach

  2. WPTV

    3 dead after shooting at Publix in Royal Palm Beach

 