Two Women Caught Trying To Use A $1 Million Bill At A Dollar Store

Two women have been caught trying to use a $1 million bill at a Dollar Store in Tennessee.

According to a police report, which was posted on The Smoking Gun, the women attempted to use the bill at a store in a Knoxville suburb on Monday, April 12.

Their attempt to use a counterfeit bill quickly gave them away, as a million dollar bill does not exist in the US, and the cashier called the police over the ‘suspicious incident’.

Upon arrival, the police found a 39-year-old woman, Amanda McCormick, in possession of the bill, accompanied by another 61-year-old woman.

McCormick told the police she had been given the $1 million note ‘in the mail’ from a church, but could not provide any additional information about which church the note came from.

As per the police report, McCormick had a grocery cart full of various items from inside the story, including several gift cards to various businesses. She told the police she was going to use the money to purchase items for care packages for the suburb’s homeless people.

The other woman, Linda Johnson was also questioned by the police, but she said she was unaware of the counterfeit note, and ‘was only riding with McCormick to run errands’.

Luckily for the women, no further action was taken and they were not arrested. Instead, issued with a verbal no trespass warning prohibiting them from coming back to the Dollar General store. As for the $1 million bill, it has been confiscated and placed into evidence.

It is not clear whether McCormick actually believed the bill was real. As the US treasury has never printed a $1 million bill, the US Secret Service does not consider them a counterfeit.

As per the Seattle Times, the treasury said it has gotten ‘many inquiries’ about the existence of a $1 million bill. It said novelty bills do not violate US laws but are not redeemable.