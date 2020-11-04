US Election 2020: Facebook Adds Warnings To Trump And Biden's Posts As Count Continues PA Images

Both Donald Trump and Joe Biden have had their most recent messages accompanied by a warning on Facebook, as votes in the US election continue to be counted.

The race for four more years or a new president in former vice president Joe Biden couldn’t be tighter, with both making statements towards the end of the night with no clear winner in sight.

‘Votes are being counted. The winner of the 2020 US Presidential Election has not been projected,’ the warnings say on both party’s latest posts.

US Election 2020: Facebook Adds Warnings To Trump And Biden's Posts As Count Continues Donald Trump/Facebook

In fact, the warning accompanies all of their Facebook posts over the past 12 hours or more, which means dozens of posts from both the incumbent Republican president and his Democratic challenger.

No matter the context, each of their posts shared over the past day comes with this warning – even if it is simply offering well wishes or thanking supporters for being there, the same messages is attached.

Joe Biden/Facebook

It shows Facebook is at least trying to offer some sort of impartiality in the election, after it was heavily criticised for its lack of involvement when Hillary Clinton ran against Trump in 2016. It was accused of failing to identify fake news and regulate the content that was disseminated on its platform.

Trump has also had his latest tweet – in which he said the Democrats were ‘stealing’ the election – censored.

‘We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the polls are closed!’ the president tweeted.

Twitter quickly slapped a message over the top of the post, saying, ‘Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about the election or other civic process.’

What Trump says is demonstrably untrue. Legally, votes can be received up to three days after election day before they are counted.

Biden, however, remained a little more neutral on Twitter, saying things like, ‘It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare the winner of this election. It’s the voters’ place.’

With the race so close – much tighter than it was four years ago when Clinton ran against the now president – the counting looks set to continue into the week, leaving people anxious as to the final result.

When it comes to key states, Trump managed to secure the likes of Florida, Ohio, and Texas, which could prove decisive. Meanwhile, Biden has successfully flipped Arizona and, as predicted, took the states of California and New York.